PMC to launch drive to recover ₹35 crore pending rent from civic properties

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch a special recovery drive to collect over ₹35.44 crore in pending rent from tenants occupying civic properties, with legal action proposed against willful defaulters, officials said. The direction was issued on Monday by Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale. (HT PHOTO)

The direction was issued on Monday by Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale during a meeting of the corporation’s Revenue Enhancement Committee, where officials reviewed rent dues from municipal properties across the city.

Bhimale directed the administration to issue final notices to all defaulters within 30 days and initiate legal proceedings, along with penalties, against tenants who have failed to pay rent despite repeated reminders.

“Revenue generated from municipal properties is an important source of funds for the city’s development. There should be no delay in recovering these dues. Final notices should be issued within 30 days, and strict legal action must be taken against willful defaulters,” Bhimale said.

According to officials, the PMC owns 1,932 residential units, 263 buildings and 1,552 open plots across the city. Of these, 2,407 properties have accumulated rent arrears of ₹35,44,28,690.

The largest share of dues is from leased open plots, followed by residential units and buildings. Officials said ineffective recovery over several years had resulted in significant financial losses to the civic body.

Bhimale also directed the administration to conduct a digital audit of all municipal properties to improve transparency in property management. Officials were asked to verify outstanding dues, examine lease agreements and compare them with the actual use of properties.

He further instructed the administration to reassess lease agreements based on prevailing market rates and revise contracts wherever required to increase revenue.

Bhimale said stronger monitoring and timely recovery of civic dues would improve the PMC’s financial position and ensure fairness for tenants who regularly pay rent.

The administration is expected to begin the recovery drive after issuing notices to defaulters and reviewing municipal property records.