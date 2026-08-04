Pune mayor seeks additional 25 TMC water quota

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has urged the state government to allocate an additional 25 TMC of water for the city and expedite approvals for several long-pending infrastructure projects. During a meeting with Maharashtra water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in Mumbai on Sunday, the mayor submitted a memorandum seeking immediate action on proposals related to water security, river rejuvenation, traffic infrastructure and enhancing reservoir storage capacity. (HT PHOTO)

During a meeting with Maharashtra water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in Mumbai on Sunday, the mayor submitted a memorandum seeking immediate action on proposals related to water security, river rejuvenation, traffic infrastructure and enhancing reservoir storage capacity.

Nagpure also sought the water resources department’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) for two proposed bridges in the Dhayari area, saying the projects are crucial to easing chronic traffic congestion and improving connectivity.

She further proposed the creation of a state-level Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Mission, urging the government to prepare an integrated plan for river desilting, pollution control and flood management to restore the health of Pune’s two major rivers.

The mayor also requested a special state-wide drive to remove accumulated silt from the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams to restore their storage capacity and improve water availability. She proposed constituting a joint high-level committee to oversee and monitor the desilting exercise.

“Ensuring sustainable drinking water supply, congestion-free roads, secure water resources and a clean Mula-Mutha river is the need of the hour,” Nagpure said.

According to the mayor’s office, Vikhe Patil has assured that the proposals would be examined. He said the concerned departments would be directed to take the necessary action.