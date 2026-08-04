Chandigarh: PGIMER’s ROTTO North bags best ROTTO award for 3rd consecutive year

The Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) North at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has won the national award for best ROTTO for the third consecutive year, completing a hat-trick and marking its fourth overall win since the award’s inception in 2019. PGIMER director Prof Vivek Lal receiving the in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

The award was conferred during the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day celebrations held in New Delhi under the aegis of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), ministry of health and family welfare.

The honour was presented by Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel, who lauded institutions for strengthening India’s organ donation movement and promoting ethical and transparent transplantation practices. The award was received by Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, along with a delegation of senior faculty members and officials associated with ROTTO North.

Calling it a proud moment, Prof Lal said the recognition reflected PGIMER’s sustained commitment to advancing organ donation through patient care, innovation and teamwork. “This honour belongs to our healthcare professionals who work tirelessly, and above all, to donor families whose courage continues to save countless lives,” he said.

He added that as ROTTO North, PGIMER remains committed to strengthening the organ donation ecosystem across northern India through capacity building, institutional collaboration and promotion of ethical practices.

The event saw participation from senior officials of the health ministry, state representatives, transplant professionals, NGOs, and donor and recipient families. Emotional moments marked the ceremony, including the felicitation of families who consented to organ and tissue donation, highlighting the life-saving impact of such decisions.

ROTTO North, designated in 2015, coordinates organ donation activities across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

With this latest recognition, the institute has firmly established itself as a national leader in deceased organ donation, having secured the award in 2019 and consecutively from 2023 to 2025.

Other honours in the ROTTO North network included SOTTO Rajasthan for best awareness activities and DMC Ludhiana for exemplary transplantation performance.