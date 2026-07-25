'Chhatra Shakti Zindabad': CJP celebrates Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calls it victory for students

After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) celebrated the move as a victory for the student movement.

Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak.

Celebrations broke out at the protest site at Jantar Mantar after the resignation was announced. A video from the site shows students, along with Dipke, celebrating the decision with jubilation.

In a letter in Hindi addressed to the country's youth and posted on X, Pradhan said he was taking moral responsibility for the developments surrounding the medical entrance examination while defending the government's handling of the crisis.

“From the very first day, I accepted responsibility and never turned away from this situation,” Pradhan wrote. He said that once irregularities were detected in the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3, 2026, the Narendra Modi government immediately transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelled the examination, and announced and held a fresh test. The former minister said the re-examination held on June 21 was conducted successfully through a “whole-of-government approach”, involving the Centre, state governments and district administrations.

‘Attempt to mislead’ At the same time, he alleged that “individuals occupying responsible positions” had attempted to mislead students during the controversy, saying those efforts had caused him “deep anguish”.

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He did not identify any individuals or organisations, though he has attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the past few days.

Pradhan said the events of the past 10 days had saddened him but stressed that the issue was “not a matter of personal prestige”.

Instead, he said his decision was guided by the need to protect students and preserve national unity.

“Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, and to ensure that anti-national forces do not take advantage of it, that the country's unity remains intact, that not a single student's future gets entangled in legal complications, and that our children devote their time to studies and building their careers, I have submitted my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister,” he wrote. He said the youth should not be allowed to fall into “the trap of misinformation and confusion”.