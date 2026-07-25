'Chhatra Shakti Zindabad': CJP celebrates Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calls it victory for students
In a statement, the Cockroach Janta Party shared Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation letter, calling it a victory for the student movement.
After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) celebrated the move as a victory for the student movement.
Sharing a post on social media platform X, the party wrote, "Long live student power."
Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak.
Also read | 'To ensure anti-national forces don't take advantage': What Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation letter says
Celebrations broke out at the protest site at Jantar Mantar after the resignation was announced. A video from the site shows students, along with Dipke, celebrating the decision with jubilation.
In a letter in Hindi addressed to the country's youth and posted on X, Pradhan said he was taking moral responsibility for the developments surrounding the medical entrance examination while defending the government's handling of the crisis.
“From the very first day, I accepted responsibility and never turned away from this situation,” Pradhan wrote. He said that once irregularities were detected in the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3, 2026, the Narendra Modi government immediately transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelled the examination, and announced and held a fresh test. The former minister said the re-examination held on June 21 was conducted successfully through a “whole-of-government approach”, involving the Centre, state governments and district administrations.
‘Attempt to mislead’
At the same time, he alleged that “individuals occupying responsible positions” had attempted to mislead students during the controversy, saying those efforts had caused him “deep anguish”.
Also read | Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid massive uproar
He did not identify any individuals or organisations, though he has attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the past few days.
Pradhan said the events of the past 10 days had saddened him but stressed that the issue was “not a matter of personal prestige”.
Instead, he said his decision was guided by the need to protect students and preserve national unity.
“Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, and to ensure that anti-national forces do not take advantage of it, that the country's unity remains intact, that not a single student's future gets entangled in legal complications, and that our children devote their time to studies and building their careers, I have submitted my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister,” he wrote. He said the youth should not be allowed to fall into “the trap of misinformation and confusion”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More