Hema Malini reveals she once fell asleep while talking to Dharmendra on phone, Esha Deol says ‘dad heard her snoring’

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:51 IST

Admitting that she once slept through a phone call with now husband Dharmendra, Bollywood actor-politician Hema Malini has said that even love talk and romance is fine when done for a limited time. Hema was speaking on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show where her daughter Esha Deol had also accompanied her.

Kapil shared a rumour with Esha and asked her if it was true. “Ek afwah hai ki jab aap busy hoti hai to aapki ek friend apki awaz nikal ke phone pe Bharat se baat karti thi? (There is a rumour that one of your friends used to ape your voice and talk to Bharat, Esha’s husband).” Confirming the same, Esha said, “Meri ek friend hai jo bilkul mere jaise sound karti hai to kabhi kabhi jab mai bore ho jati thi to usko phone de deti thi to wo continue karti thi baatein karna (One of my friends sounds exactly like me. So whenever I got bored, I would hand over the phone to her and she continued the conversation).”

She then went on to reveal a secret about her mom. “I can’t talk for more than two minutes over phone. Mumma aur main is mamle mein ekdum same hain, jaldi jaldi baat kar ke rakho. In fact, mom ka ek story hai, jaha pe mummy baat kar rahi thi papa se aur baat kar rahe the, kar rahe the, aur achanak papa ko phone me mummy ke kharrate sunai diye (I am similar to mom in this. We cannot talk over phone for long. We want to finish our conversations early. In fact, there is a story about mom. She was talking to papa and as they continued talking, he heard her snoring).”

A clearly embarrassed Hema put her tongue out as Esha completed her sentences. She then explained, “Dekhiye kya hua tha (Listen, what really happened). Actually I was working for a very long time. Pura raat bhar shooting thi so I think I was too tired. Pyaar bhari baatein bhi ek certain limit tak accha lagta hai. (I was shooting for the entire night so I think I was too tired).”

Earlier, while introducing the mother-daughter duo, Kapil joked about their names and said, “Hema ji ne apne bacho ke naam soch ke rakhe hain - Esha, Ahana. Inhone ne bhi kaafi acche rakhe hain - Radhya, Mirya. Pehle hota tha 7-8 bacche hote the to naam rakh dete the - Rampal, Satpal, Gopal. Jada hua to baap ko bol dete the ‘le tu hi paal.”

Kapil also asked Hema if she tried “bade bade Punjabi dishes” like parathe. She responded with a laugh and said, “Humare yaha jab aate hain to he loves to have idli, sambhar,” and Kapil is quick to tell her, “Wo to apke pyar me kha jate hain warna Punjabi admi (That he does in your love, a Punjabi man would never do so).”

