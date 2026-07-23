MLS to investigate Inter Miami over Casemiro signing

Major League Soccer has announced a review into a tampering allegation against Inter Miami in the signing of Brazilian superstar midfielder Casemiro on Wednesday. HT Image

"The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete," MLS said in a statement.

Casemiro, 34, is under contract through 2027 with an option until June 2029 following five years with Premier League side Manchester United. Inter Miami acquired his discovery priority from the Los Angeles Galaxy.

"While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the discovery priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation," MLS said in a statement.

Casemiro just helped Brazil reach the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, increasing his career totals to 91 caps and 10 goals with the national team. It was his third World Cup.

"What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me," Casemiro said.

"I'm incredibly grateful, and I can't wait to get started so I can repay that trust not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I'll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the club has shown me."

Casemiro has recorded 73 goals and 61 assists in 663 club appearances with Brazil's Sao Paulo, Spain's Real Madrid, Portugal's Porto and Manchester United. His 21 club trophies include five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns with Real Madrid from 2013-22.

"Casemiro's arrival reflects the vision and ambition that define Inter Miami," said managing owner Jorge Mas. "We never settle. We're always looking to grow, improve, and raise our standards every season. We've built a global club with the vision of becoming not only the best club in the United States, but also a benchmark globally.

"Casemiro embodies everything this club stands for: leadership, a winning mentality, and an extraordinary track record at the highest level of the game," Mas added. "After achieving virtually everything there is to achieve in fútbol, his decision to join Inter Miami shows that he shares our ambition and our commitment to the highest standards as we continue building for the future. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Inter Miami family."

Casemiro now joins forces with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, his former rivals at FC Barcelona.

"I'm very proud to welcome Casemiro and his family to Inter Miami," said co- owner David Beckham. "He is a person and a player that I have admired for a long time. He is a winner who has achieved so much in the game, and after such an incredible career with Real Madrid and Manchester United, I'm delighted that he's decided to make Miami his next home."

Defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami are in second place in the Eastern Conference as they return from the World Cup break to host the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

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