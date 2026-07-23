What happened to 405Diego? 'Death’ claims debunked as underground OKC rapper remains missing
Rapper 405Diego is missing after skipping an Oklahoma City concert, but viral claims that he was found dead are false, his manager confirmed.
Rising American rapper from Oklahoma, who goes by the name 405Diego has suddenly become the subject of social media buzz starting Wednesday.
His fans were first alerted about the issue following a post by his manager on July 21, in which they said that "it's been 24 hours and as of now he has been missing." The manager expressed concern that the 19-year-old rapper "missed his Oklahoma City concert" and "left his phone and all his belongings."
Soon after, websites claiming to be funeral obituaries published web pages claiming that the rapper has gone missing. 405Diego is a popular figure on TikTok, and soon enough, the claim caught on the platform. 405Diego is a rising rapper with underground popularity. As a result, the hoax about the latter's death and purported disappearance did not receive much attention in the media.
But it has sparked a lot of concern about the rapper, especially in the Oklahoma City hip hop community.
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Debunking Viral Death Claims
Especially after the manager posted a screenshot of a fake news report that stated that the rapper's dead body was found at a lake near his home and that he is purportedly dead. But in a follow-up post, the manager realized the post was fake and clarified that the 19-year-old rapper is not dead. "Please don't jump to conclusions," they wrote.
But that didn't stop the claims from spreading. Evidently, the manager posted another update on TikTok saying that the rapper is not dead and claims alleging such are false.
They wrote: "As of now, he’s just MISSING. PLEASE STOP SPREADING FAKE INFORMATION. As his team, we will get to the bottom of this. We believe he’ll show up any day now. Email with any helpful information on Diego's whereabouts."
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Has 405Diego's Family Gone To Police?
It is unclear if the family of the Oklahoma City rapper has reached out to the authorities. In the four TikTok posts made from 405Diego's account by his manager, there is no mention of a police investigation into the alleged disappearance. So far, Oklahoma City police have also not released any details about a potential investigation. The manager said that the 19-year-old was last seen doing a livestream on Oklahoma City on July 19 at 3:00am CDT.
On July 21, in a separate Instagram post, 405Diego's manager said sought help from the TikTok community regarding finding the rapper out. "Diego didn't have much family or many friends so finding his whereabouts is difficult. We will continue to update you everyday until he is back home safe."
Earlier on the same day, a post was made debunking the claims that the rapper allegedly staged his death to gain traction on social media. "We are more than worried about Diego," the post stated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More