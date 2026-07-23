What happened to 405Diego? 'Death’ claims debunked as underground OKC rapper remains missing

Rising American rapper from Oklahoma, who goes by the name 405Diego has suddenly become the subject of social media buzz starting Wednesday. TikToker 405 Diego. (@4.05diego/ Instagram )

His fans were first alerted about the issue following a post by his manager on July 21, in which they said that "it's been 24 hours and as of now he has been missing." The manager expressed concern that the 19-year-old rapper "missed his Oklahoma City concert" and "left his phone and all his belongings."

Soon after, websites claiming to be funeral obituaries published web pages claiming that the rapper has gone missing. 405Diego is a popular figure on TikTok, and soon enough, the claim caught on the platform. 405Diego is a rising rapper with underground popularity. As a result, the hoax about the latter's death and purported disappearance did not receive much attention in the media.

But it has sparked a lot of concern about the rapper, especially in the Oklahoma City hip hop community.

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Debunking Viral Death Claims Especially after the manager posted a screenshot of a fake news report that stated that the rapper's dead body was found at a lake near his home and that he is purportedly dead. But in a follow-up post, the manager realized the post was fake and clarified that the 19-year-old rapper is not dead. "Please don't jump to conclusions," they wrote.

But that didn't stop the claims from spreading. Evidently, the manager posted another update on TikTok saying that the rapper is not dead and claims alleging such are false.

They wrote: "As of now, he’s just MISSING. PLEASE STOP SPREADING FAKE INFORMATION. As his team, we will get to the bottom of this. We believe he’ll show up any day now. Email with any helpful information on Diego's whereabouts."

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Has 405Diego's Family Gone To Police? It is unclear if the family of the Oklahoma City rapper has reached out to the authorities. In the four TikTok posts made from 405Diego's account by his manager, there is no mention of a police investigation into the alleged disappearance. So far, Oklahoma City police have also not released any details about a potential investigation. The manager said that the 19-year-old was last seen doing a livestream on Oklahoma City on July 19 at 3:00am CDT.

On July 21, in a separate Instagram post, 405Diego's manager said sought help from the TikTok community regarding finding the rapper out. "Diego didn't have much family or many friends so finding his whereabouts is difficult. We will continue to update you everyday until he is back home safe."

Earlier on the same day, a post was made debunking the claims that the rapper allegedly staged his death to gain traction on social media. "We are more than worried about Diego," the post stated.