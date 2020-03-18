Taapsee Pannu finds her Rashami Rocket husband in Priyanshu Painyuli

bollywood

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu will be joined by Priyanshu Painyuli for her upcoming film Rashami Rocket; Taapsee plays an athlete from Gujarat in the film. Priyanshu will play Taapsee’s husband in the film that will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Priyanshu was recently seen in Bhavesh Joshi. He said in a press statement, “This is looking like a great year already and hopefully the start of a great decade too. In Rashmi Rocket, I will be playing the role of an army officer in the film. It’s a matter of great pride for me. Since I come from the defence background, playing a man in uniform is both an honor and responsibility.”

“It’s extremely exciting especially after my last film Upstarts, whose universe is so far removed from the world this film is set in. The film will kickstart next month and we will shoot across Delhi, Kutch, Dehradun, and Mussoorie. It’s a fictional film but it is inspired by real events,“ he added.

Priyanshu will also be seen in Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, which drops online in April and also stars Randeep Hooda. The actor will be extensively promoting the film with Chris and director Sam Hargrave who are expected to be in India on March 15.

Rashami Rocket will be Taapsee’s third film with athletics as an angle, after Saand Ki Aankh and Soorma. She had earlier said about the film, “This story instantly hit the right chord when I heard the idea. It’s one of those few films I was waiting to be developed into a script for me to do. Funnily, I have been made to run in almost every film I’ve done in every other genre. But this time, it’s going to be an out-and-out athlete’s tale. What excited me the most was the human drama that unfolds in her life, which makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete.”

