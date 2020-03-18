Saif Ali Khan says launching son Ibrahim in Bollywood an ‘option’: ‘I would tell him to be well prepared, choose films carefully’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:09 IST

Suggesting he may launch his own son Ibrahim Ali Khan at some point, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has said films are a viable career choice for the young one. Ibrahim recently made his debut with a photoshoot for a clothing brand and his pictures that surfaced online were much appreciated.

Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway.”

Sharing his advice for Ibrahim, Saif added, “It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully.” Ibrahim is Saif and Amrita Singh’s son. They also have a daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan who is already three film old in the industry. Ibrahim made his grand public debut in a recent magazine spread, alongside sister Sara.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor gets rap on the knuckles, gym where he worked out during coronavirus ban sealed: report

Talking about Ibrahim, Saif had said in an interview, “He should (join Bollywood as an actor), he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Earlier this month, Ibrahim had posted a picture with Saif on his Instagram page and wrote, “Just me and the old man.” Both are dressed up in sharp suits - while Saif wears a white shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket in the image, Ibrahim is seen in a black shirt, striped pants and a navy jacket.

Asked if he felt awkward when son tagged him as ‘his old man’, Saif told the tabloid, “Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn’t bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim’s old man (a common usage for father). But I’m keen to be fit and look my best. I’m not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it. A father is a guide and an anchor in his children’s lives. They should be able to come to you whenever they need to, you should be able to help them wherever they need help.”

Saif was recently seen in Jawaani Jaaneman where he featured alongside debutant Alaia F and Tabu. He also played a pivotal role in the period film, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.

Follow @htshowbiz for more