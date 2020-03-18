e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor gets rap on the knuckles, gym where he worked out during coronavirus ban sealed: report

Shahid Kapoor gets rap on the knuckles, gym where he worked out during coronavirus ban sealed: report

BMC has reportedly sealed the gym which Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had visited on Sunday despite coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had visited a gym on Sunday despite coronavirus lockdown.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had visited a gym on Sunday despite coronavirus lockdown.
         

Taking a tough stance on to curb flouting of rules amid coronavirus lockdown, the BMC has sealed the gym in Bandra, Mumbai, where Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput were spotted on Sunday. All gyms have been told to remain shut in Mumbai but the couple were seen working out at the gym.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, while Shahid was seen working out in the VIP area, Mira was seen working out in the general area and made several rounds to the VIP area. It also states that the couple later made an exit through a different gate.

The report has quoted assistant municipal commissioner of H-West ward, Vinayak Vispute, as saying, “It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don’t follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked.” He informed that the BMC has written to Shahid and the gym owner, reprimanding them both for violating a health advisory issued by the state government and posing a risk to public safety.

Watch -  Coronavirus: Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor wear masks; Vivek Oberoi calls it scary

Yudhishthir Jaising, the owner of AntiGravity Club, had earlier said that the gym was “completely unoperational” and that they were simply chilling like friends on Sunday. Talking about Shahid, he had also said, “He has been shooting in Chandigarh and had asked me to get some equipment after he sustained an injury (tendonitis). I was showing him the right way to use the equipment. In any case, we work out and train together at each other’s houses.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap paint with kids amid coronavirus lockdown, show off their art pieces. See pics

Shahid was shooting for Jersey but the film shoot was stopped as various cine bodies decided to halt all shoots from March 19 to 31 as a safety measure. The actor had event tweeted last week, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.”

Shahid will be seen as a cricketer in the film which is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, and is scheduled to release on August 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
India’s coronavirus cases rise to 147, soldier posted in Leh 1st patient in army
India’s coronavirus cases rise to 147, soldier posted in Leh 1st patient in army
Shortly after opening in green, Sensex slips 400 points, Nifty below 8,900
Shortly after opening in green, Sensex slips 400 points, Nifty below 8,900
Novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces or in air for several hours: Study
Novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces or in air for several hours: Study
Supreme Court to hear pleas on Madhya Pradesh floor test today
Supreme Court to hear pleas on Madhya Pradesh floor test today
What China, South Korea did to contain spread of coronavirus? Doctor explains
What China, South Korea did to contain spread of coronavirus? Doctor explains
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
Jeep’s most-capable SUV, priced Rs 68.94 lakh, is sold out in India
Jeep’s most-capable SUV, priced Rs 68.94 lakh, is sold out in India
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabra

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news