Shahid Kapoor gets rap on the knuckles, gym where he worked out during coronavirus ban sealed: report

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:18 IST

Taking a tough stance on to curb flouting of rules amid coronavirus lockdown, the BMC has sealed the gym in Bandra, Mumbai, where Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput were spotted on Sunday. All gyms have been told to remain shut in Mumbai but the couple were seen working out at the gym.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, while Shahid was seen working out in the VIP area, Mira was seen working out in the general area and made several rounds to the VIP area. It also states that the couple later made an exit through a different gate.

The report has quoted assistant municipal commissioner of H-West ward, Vinayak Vispute, as saying, “It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don’t follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked.” He informed that the BMC has written to Shahid and the gym owner, reprimanding them both for violating a health advisory issued by the state government and posing a risk to public safety.

Yudhishthir Jaising, the owner of AntiGravity Club, had earlier said that the gym was “completely unoperational” and that they were simply chilling like friends on Sunday. Talking about Shahid, he had also said, “He has been shooting in Chandigarh and had asked me to get some equipment after he sustained an injury (tendonitis). I was showing him the right way to use the equipment. In any case, we work out and train together at each other’s houses.”

Shahid was shooting for Jersey but the film shoot was stopped as various cine bodies decided to halt all shoots from March 19 to 31 as a safety measure. The actor had event tweeted last week, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.”

Shahid will be seen as a cricketer in the film which is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, and is scheduled to release on August 28.

