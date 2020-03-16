Did gym open specially for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput amid coronavirus lockdown? Owner answers

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:07 IST

Despite the Maharashtra government issuing a directive to all gyms to remain closed till further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput visited an upscale gym in Mumbai, AntiGravity Club, on Sunday evening. Mumbai Mirror reports that the gym opened at 5.30 pm exclusively for the couple, who spent two hours there.

The newspaper clicked Shahid working out in the VIP area, while Mira stayed in the general workout area. When the couple spotted the journalists, they exited through a different gate.

Yudhishthir Jaising, the owner of AntiGravity Club, insisted that Shahid was at the gym to pick up some equipment and not train. Calling the actor a “close friend”, he said, “He has been shooting in Chandigarh and had asked me to get some equipment after he sustained an injury (tendonitis). I was showing him the right way to use the equipment. In any case, we work out and train together at each other’s houses.”

Maintaining that AntiGravity Club was “completely unoperational” after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s order, Yudhishthir claimed that Shahid and Mira’s visit was a purely friendly one. “It was only Shahid, Mira and me… just friends chilling on a Sunday evening,” he claimed.

Also see: Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira acts in short film Daud, directed by Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa. Watch

On Saturday, Shahid shared that the shoot of his upcoming sports drama, Jersey, was pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, there have been at least 110 confirmed cases in India, with the tally in Maharashtra being 37.

Shahid wrote on Twitter, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.”

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, and will open in theatres on August 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more