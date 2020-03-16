Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira acts in short film Daud, directed by Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:20 IST

Samaira Kapur seems to be following the footsteps of her mother and actor Karisma Kapoor. The 15-year-old starred in a short film titled Daud, which has been written and directed by actor Chunky Panday’s younger daughter and actor Ananya Panday’s sister, Rysa Panday. The seven-and-a-half-minute film also stars actor Sanjay Kapoor’s younger son Jahaan Kapoor.

Daud revolves around a young girl from the slums of Mumbai, who makes a living by selling pencils but dreams of going beyond her impoverished circumstances and running professionally. She is helped by three young students (Samaira, Jahaan and Dhaniti Parekh), who buy her shoes and encourage her to live her dream.

Chunky has produced Rysa’s debut film, while her cousin Ahaan Panday also pitched in to help the direction team. A major portion of Daud was shot at St Andrews turf in Mumbai.

Incidentally, this is not Samaira’s film debut; she directed and acted in a short film titled Be Happy at the age of 10. The film was screened at the International Children’s Film Festival of India in 2015 in the ‘Little directors’ category.

Meanwhile, Karisma recently made her acting comeback with a web series titled Mentalhood, which revolves around modern-day parenting and its struggles. At the trailer launch of the show, she said that she could not say no when producer Ekta Kapoor approached her, because she really connected with the script.

Also read | Abhay Deol’s hilarious birthday post: ‘Got my butt slapped for the very first time on this day’

“Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other,” she said.

Mentalhood has Karisma playing a former beauty pageant winner and mother of three schoolgoing children. The show, which is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5, also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome.

Follow @htshowbiz for more