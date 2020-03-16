e-paper
Abhay Deol's hilarious birthday post: 'Got my butt slapped for the very first time on this day'

Abhay Deol’s hilarious birthday post: ‘Got my butt slapped for the very first time on this day’

Abhay Deol posted a hilarious post on his birthday on Sunday, talking about the time he was slapped on his butt for the first time.

bollywood Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhay Deol shared a hilarious post on his 44th birthday.
Abhay Deol shared a hilarious post on his 44th birthday.
         

Abhay Deol, known for his hilarious posts on social media, celebrated his 44th birthday on Sunday. The actor posted yet another cryptic but funny post on Instagram talking about how his birth was the first time when he was slapped on his butt.

Abhay wrote on Instagram, “That doctor made me cry! But she was pretty so I was okay with it. Set a precedent. #pervybaby #masochist #happybirthday #thankyou.” The joke read, ‘Got my butt slapped for the very first time on this day! (Many many moons ago)’.

Hindustantimes

Cousin Bobby Deol also wished him on his birthday. “Happppiiiiiieeee birthday Dimps” along with several smileys and champagne emojis. His fans were also impressed with his hilarious post. A fan commented, “Aww...that’s the best way to probably let everyone know that it’s your birthday!” Another wrote, “What an amazing way! May be this is something keeps you unique. Happiest bday @abhaydeol wish you more peace and happiness ahead. Look forward to see u on screen soon.”

Abhay’s Jungle Cry, a rugby film, is set to have an international theatrical release in countries including the US, Canada, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa soon. It is the story of 12 underprivileged tribal boys from remote areas of Odisha playing sports barefoot in the Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS), Odisha, to winning the World Rugby Championship.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan on coronavirus outbreak: ‘Nature has proved to us all that it is supreme’

“Jungle Cry is a story that defines nothing is impossible. It is an incredible story and I am really proud and honoured to be a part of it. With the movie set to release across the globe, it will get the audience to witness the amazing journey of the young Indian tribal boys of my country and their achievement,” Abhay said.

Directed by Sagar Ballary and produced by Bollywood Hollywood Productions, the movie also stars Emily Shah, Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright and Julian Lewis Jones. The film has cameo appearances by eminent sportsmen Nigel Owens and Colin Charvis. There will be a special screening in Wales, hosted by the Government of Wales. It will take place on March 10.

(With IANS inputs)

