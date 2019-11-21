Abhay Deol accepts he finally ‘slept with his director’, social media reacts with surprise and smiles

bollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:40 IST

Actor Abhay Deol is known for his candid pictures on Instagram shared with even more candid captions. The actor has now posted a picture of himself and actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar as they dozed off on the sets.

Abhay posted the picture on Instagram with the caption, “I finally did it. I slept with my director. On set with Mahesh Manjrekar. I’m a @hotstar.” While Mahesh is seen sleeping on a folding chair, Abhay is seen taking a nap alongside him on a wooden armchair. Abhay is dressed in a police uniform and also sports a hairline moustache.

While Bipasha Basu, Pallavi Sharda dropped several smileys to the post, a fan wrote, “Clearly men don’t cuddle!” Referring to as an example of casting couch, another wrote, “Casting chair !!!” One more fan commented, “Sleeping beauties, in between duties!”

Abhay is currently filming for a web series for Hotstar. According to a report on Spotboye, the actor will play the lead in the web series which is based on the 1962 Indo-China war and the Rezang La battle led by Major Shaitan Singh. The show is said to be the most expensive original produced by Hotstar.

Abhay Deol was last seen on Netflix film, Chopsticks. He played a conman whereas Mithila Patkar played the female lead in the film. His last big screen release was Zero, in which he had a guest appearance. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma turned out to be a commercial and critical disaster.

Also read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi visit Bishan Bedi’s ancestral haveli on Mehr’s first birthday, he shares first clear picture of granddaughter

His look in Hero

Abhay has a few more interesting projects lineup for release. He is playing a negative role for the first time in the Tamil film, Hero. It will also mark his debut in the Tamil cinema. Directed by PS Mithran and staring Sivakarthikeyan as the Hero, the film will be released on the 20th of December.

Follow @htshowbiz for more