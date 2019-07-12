Troll calls Abhay Deol ‘hairy, old man’, the actor’s hilarious reply wins over internet

Actor Abhay Deol may have been away from the silver screen since quite some time and has now made headlines for a different reason. The actor has shared a collage of his shirtless pictures along with a screenshot of the reactions to his look.

Abhay posted the collage on Instagram and mentioned one of the reactions. He wrote, “WHY TF ARE YOU INTO HAIRY OLD LOOKING MEN!! Jesus.” MADE ME LOL! #lostmyrazor #cantdoshitaboutageing #waittillyourturncomeslove.”

Other comment visible in the picture include a user saying, “let’s just say the reason for my death will be this picture.” Another comment is “Too hot love the bare.”

Model and actor Diandra Soares commented to the post, “Hahahahaha chya men too bloody cute !!!! The comment & you hawwwt.” Actor and musician Spence wrote, “Haha hairy or not you’re a freakin stud bro.” Beauty contest winner Sushant Divgikr also commented, “I’m sorry. But I think you’re too hot. Ok bye !” Actor Pranati Rai Prakash wrote, “You are handsome! I like hairy chests! Plus it’s the most natural thing. People!”

The collage got more than 40,000 likes within 22 hours was flooded with fan reactions. A fan wrote, “Ageing never look SO GOOOOOOD. Setting Instagram on one post at a time.” Another wrote, “May you never find your razor again.”

Abhay had shared the picture for the first time in September last year and happened to come across the comments now. The actor captioned it, “Bare bear on a bike path! #fitness #outdoors #cycling #dontcareifyoudontlikechesthair #nofilter #allnatural”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s advocate accuses journalists of defaming her, Rangoli adds ‘we will close down this shop’

The actor was last seen in comedy film, Chopsticks which released on Netflix in May this year. He also starred in a prominent role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. He played Katrina Kaif’s character Babita’s boyfriend named Aditya.While Chopsticks received an average response by the audience, Zero failed to impress at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 10:08 IST