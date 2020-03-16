Amitabh Bachchan on coronavirus outbreak: ‘Nature has proved to us all that it is supreme’

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his thoughts about the spread of novel coronavirus, which has brought the entire world to a standstill. The 77-year-old actor has pointed out how rarely there has been an occasion “when the humaneness of the human has displayed uniformity” and has asked his followers to “be safe .. be alive and live.”

The actor wrote on his blog on Monday morning, “In times of uncertainty, in times of the unknown, in times of the lack of information and direction .. be safe , be in care and be strong .. and be in precaution. It has been quite remarkable to experience the care affection and concern from the entire human universe .. a coming together to battle, to fight, against a common enemy. Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human has displayed uniformity .. we may be in different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each one of us in its spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour and suggestive help to one and all .. the emotion , the intent is deliberate and with just one goal .. be safe .. be alive and live.”

T 3471 - Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human displayed uniformity .. we may be different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each of us in spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour & suggestive help ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2020

Talking about how we all took nature for granted, he wrote, “Humanity has destroyed , plundered, annihilated, killed mercilessly their own .. but today they all .. ALL .. wish and pray and we live and survive and be together in this hour of trial …NATURE , has proved to us all .. that it is SUPREME .. no other power or force on this planet, known or unknown shall ever be able to replace it .”

He added, “We have all developed our own beliefs , our own Gods, our own religions, our own forces of belief and our own followings .. it came because we were unable to fathom what and how .. HOW .. the universe and we and all about us were created and HOW we exist .. So we succumbed .. gave in to that supreme being .. that supreme force .. sublimated ourselves in divine servility .. and lived in the peaceful reassuring shadow of what we designed as our CREATION .. or CREATOR ..”

Asking his readers to be safe, he ended the blog saying, “For .... there are still , after the trillions and mega trillions of existence .. unknown elements .. And that reminder of its undefined indeterminate presence is ..NATURE ..Be safe .. be in care .. be in precaution .. and live ..”

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

The actor had shared an animated video on Sunday with a voice-over of him explaining the precautionary methods to keep safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. He posted it on Twitter with the caption, “Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us .. Be safe! Be well !!” He also cancelled his Sunday meet with fans at his residence and announced on Twitter, “I am not going to come, take precautions.”

