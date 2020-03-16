e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan on coronavirus outbreak: ‘Nature has proved to us all that it is supreme’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a long blog post about how the nature has proved that it is supreme and how the entire universe is coming together to fight against a common enemy - the novel coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan has written a thoughtful note on coronavirus outbreak.
Amitabh Bachchan has written a thoughtful note on coronavirus outbreak. (IANS)
         

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his thoughts about the spread of novel coronavirus, which has brought the entire world to a standstill. The 77-year-old actor has pointed out how rarely there has been an occasion “when the humaneness of the human has displayed uniformity” and has asked his followers to “be safe .. be alive and live.”

The actor wrote on his blog on Monday morning, “In times of uncertainty, in times of the unknown, in times of the lack of information and direction .. be safe , be in care and be strong .. and be in precaution. It has been quite remarkable to experience the care affection and concern from the entire human universe .. a coming together to battle, to fight, against a common enemy. Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human has displayed uniformity .. we may be in different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each one of us in its spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour and suggestive help to one and all .. the emotion , the intent is deliberate and with just one goal .. be safe .. be alive and live.”

 

Talking about how we all took nature for granted, he wrote, “Humanity has destroyed , plundered, annihilated, killed mercilessly their own .. but today they all .. ALL .. wish and pray and we live and survive and be together in this hour of trial …NATURE , has proved to us all .. that it is SUPREME .. no other power or force on this planet, known or unknown shall ever be able to replace it .”

He added, “We have all developed our own beliefs , our own Gods, our own religions, our own forces of belief and our own followings .. it came because we were unable to fathom what and how .. HOW .. the universe and we and all about us were created and HOW we exist .. So we succumbed .. gave in to that supreme being .. that supreme force .. sublimated ourselves in divine servility .. and lived in the peaceful reassuring shadow of what we designed as our CREATION .. or CREATOR ..”

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Katrina Kaif stays at home with sister Isabella, Sunny Leone says she’s ‘bored out of my mind’. Watch

Asking his readers to be safe, he ended the blog saying, “For .... there are still , after the trillions and mega trillions of existence .. unknown elements .. And that reminder of its undefined indeterminate presence is ..NATURE ..Be safe .. be in care .. be in precaution .. and live ..”

 

The actor had shared an animated video on Sunday with a voice-over of him explaining the precautionary methods to keep safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. He posted it on Twitter with the caption, “Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us .. Be safe! Be well !!” He also cancelled his Sunday meet with fans at his residence and announced on Twitter, “I am not going to come, take precautions.”

