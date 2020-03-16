Coronavirus lockdown: Katrina Kaif stays at home with sister Isabella, Lisa Ray says ‘we can still smile’. See pics

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:47 IST

Katrina Kaif is spending quality time with friends and family at home in Mumbai as her upcoming film Sooryavanshi was postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor has shared a few candid pictures with sister Isabella, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and another friend from their time together.

Along with the pictures, Katrina also shared awareness tips for her fans on Instagram. She wrote, “Hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals .... excercise and meditation help your body’s immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy.”

The picture shows Katrina in black gym wear while her sister Isabella is in a beige dress. The actor is seen leaning on Yasmin as she poses for the camera on her terrace.

Actor Sunny Leone also shared a video from home where she looks bored while keeping indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak. She makes funny faces in front of the camera while trying to kill some time with a song playing in the background. “The song is so fitting! Bored out of my mind with staying home!! Blah Art and wine!” she wrote in the caption.

Lisa Ray with her family on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lisa Ray posted pictures from her time with her husband and twin daughters saying, “we can still smile and find loads to praise in the everyday.” Sharing a family picture on Instagram, she wrote, “A howdy Sunday morning tableau of soft light and cuteness to push back the virus blues. The social distancing and self- quarantine measures adopted across the world right now to combat the spread of coronavirus are wise and essential. But hey- we can still smile and find loads to praise in the everyday.”

Lisa also shared a beautiful poem written by a priest in Ireland in the times of coronavirus outbreak. The poem has gone viral as it talks about how the spread of the virus has made people see the otherwise overlooked aspects of life.

