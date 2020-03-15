Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima wish Alia Bhatt on 27th birthday: ‘Just keep being you’

bollywood

As actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday on Sunday, she received wishes from her Bollywood colleague on social media. Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and more shared warm wishes for her.

Katrina shared a throwback video of their gym session together on social media. “Just keep being you,” wrote the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor alongside the video. In the shared video, Alia is seen doing squats with weights, while Katrina is taking counts. “Thank you my dearest Katy,” Alia replied.

Alia’s boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared video to wish her. In the video, the whole Kapoor family, including Ranbir, are seen celebrating together.

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to wish his Udta Punjab co-star on her birthday. Kapoor shared a throwback picture of himself with the birthday girl in which she is seen holding balloons and posing for the camera. “Happy Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt,” wrote Kapoor along with the picture in his stories.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also wished his 2 States co-star on Instagram by sharing a group picture of himself with the birthday girl and Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone. “Happy birthday @aliaabhatt have an awesome year ahead. I’m actually just using your birthday to post this blurry image with 3 of my co stars,” Kapoor wrote along with the picture.

Actor Ananya Panday also used the medium to extend her wishes to the 27-year-old actor. Panday shared a picture of herself with Alia and the two could be seen hugging each other. “Happy happy bday to my favourite!!! Hope it’s filled with loads of love, cake and cuddles,” Panday wrote along with the picture.

Joining the league, actor Anushka Sharma also shared a solo picture of Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this bundle of talent and beauty.”

