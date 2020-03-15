Inside Alia Bhatt’s birthday party with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Where’s Ranbir Kapoor?

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with sister Shaheen and her girl gang including Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan. In videos and pictures that are now online, Alia can be seen cutting not one, but two cakes as others sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.

In a video shared by Meghna Goyal, reportedly a close pal of the actor, Alia can be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cakes and later picking up two knives and deftly cutting both the cakes with them. In another picture, Alia, Shaheen, Akansha sit waiting for the clock to strike 12 to cut the cake. Akansha too shared funny videos with Alia, one of which shows them laughing and having fun. Alia’s older sister Shaheen gave fans a proper look at how the venue was decorated for the celebrations and a better look at the cakes.

Shaheen Bhatt shared these pictures from Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations.

Akansha Ranjan too shared pictures from Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations.

Alia is casually dressed in a cream shirt and a pair of shorts. Missing from all these pictures is her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Her parents -- filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, too are not visible in the pictures.

Alia, meanwhile, remains a busy star -- through much of 2019, she had been shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy drama Brahmastra. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in her career. The film was initially scheduled to be released on Christmas 2019. The extensive VFX involved has been the reason for the delay.

Alia began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi last year. It is based on a book by Hussain Zaidi called Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It revolves around an owner of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai. She was to work with Salman Khan in Bhansali’s Inshallah, but the project got shelved. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in which she will be paired opposite Ram Charan. The actor began the year 2019 with a bang -- thanks to the release of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

