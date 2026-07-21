Man’s ₹1.5 lakh earnings from roadside food stall make woman say ‘Meri salary batane layak nahi hai’

A viral video showcasing a roadside food seller’s monthly earnings has sparked widespread conversation online about traditional job expectations versus street-side entrepreneurship. In an Instagram clip, a digital content creator visits a food stall offering popular snacks. Expecting a modest figure, she is shocked to discover the vendor earns roughly ₹1.5 lakh every month. Reacting with a mix of surprise and self-deprecating humour, she candidly admits her own salary isn't even worth mentioning. Snippets from a video of a roadside food seller sharing about his earnings. (Instagram/@bykomal_raw)

“Redi lgane se kya ho jayega? Jo aisa sochte h pls soch badal de ise dekh ke,” digital content creator Komal Negi wrote on Instagram. Translated, her post reads, “What will happen by starting a roadside stall? If you think like this, it’s time to change your thinking process.”

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The video opens with Negi showing a roadside food stall where a man sells various items, including Maggi and chole-kulche. As she speaks with the seller, she learns that he earns roughly ₹1.5 lakh per month. Hearing this, Negi gives out a laugh and then adds, ‘meri salary batane layak nahi hai [my salary is not worth mentioning].”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Komal Negi. This report will be updated when she responds.)