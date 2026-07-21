Man’s ₹1.5 lakh earnings from roadside food stall make woman say ‘Meri salary batane layak nahi hai’
A food vendor earning ₹1.5 lakh per month shocked a content creator, prompting her to joke that her salary isn't worth sharing.
A viral video showcasing a roadside food seller’s monthly earnings has sparked widespread conversation online about traditional job expectations versus street-side entrepreneurship. In an Instagram clip, a digital content creator visits a food stall offering popular snacks. Expecting a modest figure, she is shocked to discover the vendor earns roughly ₹1.5 lakh every month. Reacting with a mix of surprise and self-deprecating humour, she candidly admits her own salary isn't even worth mentioning.
“Redi lgane se kya ho jayega? Jo aisa sochte h pls soch badal de ise dekh ke,” digital content creator Komal Negi wrote on Instagram. Translated, her post reads, “What will happen by starting a roadside stall? If you think like this, it’s time to change your thinking process.”
Also Read: Man earning ₹80,000 monthly rent refuses to sit idle, drives Uber in Delhi: ‘He works from 10am to 10pm’
The video opens with Negi showing a roadside food stall where a man sells various items, including Maggi and chole-kulche. As she speaks with the seller, she learns that he earns roughly ₹1.5 lakh per month. Hearing this, Negi gives out a laugh and then adds, ‘meri salary batane layak nahi hai [my salary is not worth mentioning].”
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Komal Negi. This report will be updated when she responds.)
How did social media react?
The video prompted a wave of laughter on social media, with many reacting to the clip with laughing-out-loud emoticons. An individual joked, “Will he give me a job?” Another commented, “No income tax, no rent.”
A third shared, “Chain dikh rahi hai bro,” referencing a gold-coloured chain the seller is seen wearing in the video. A fourth wrote, “He’s doing hard labour. You’re not. It’s not the same comparison.”
Also Read: ‘Ase he ₹40,000- ₹45,000 aata hai’: Father-of-three leaves Gurgaon job to drive auto
In a separate incident, a man took the internet by surprise after revealing the amount he earned after selling nearly 350 plates of Maggi in the mountains. Content creator Badal Thakur set up a makeshift Maggi stall at an undisclosed location in the mountains. He then went on to sell two types of dishes with Maggi - Normal Maggi for ₹70 and cheese Maggi for ₹100.
Thakur claimed that in the first five hours, he sold about 200 plates and by the end of the day, the amount rose to 350 plates. He sold ₹21,000 worth of instant noodles. However, considering his expenses, his profit would have been less than the total amount he earned.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More