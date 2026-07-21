Chennai, Arrested DMK legislator G V Markandeyan's comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay caused public outcry and anger, and that he would take appropriate action if anyone launches a formal complaint with him, Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar said on Tuesday. DMK MLA''s comments caused public outcry, anger, will take action if complaint is filed: TN Speaker

Taking strong exception to Markandeyan's controversial and unsavoury remarks targeting Vijay, the Speaker clarified that the police were not required to seek his permission to arrest an MLA outside the Assembly premises, but must inform him of the arrest.

"Accordingly, the Tuticorin district Superintendent of Police informed me immediately after the arrest," the Speaker told reporters here. His permission was needed as per Assembly rules if the member's arrest is to be made on the Assembly premises or the precincts under his control, Prabhakar said.

He would review any formal written complaint submitted to his office over the controversial remarks made by the DMK member, and take appropriate action in accordance with the Assembly rules.

"The MLA's comments have caused public outcry and anger," the Speaker acknowledged when asked about Markandeyan's arrest and his purported remarks. He, however, said that he cannot act based on media reports alone, but a formal written submission to initiate an investigation was required.

"Any affected person or member can file such a complaint," he added.

In an escalation of the tussle between the ruling TVK and main opposition DMK, the Dravidian party's legislator was arrested here on Monday for his purported "we will crush your bones" remark against the chief minister. After several hours of questioning, the MLA was produced by police before a local court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

DMK President and former Chief Minister M K Stalin denounced the police action for what he described as "political criticism" and warned of consequences.

"Is this the rule of law or devil's regime in Tamil Nadu?" he asked.

In the viral video, the MLA, referring to Vijay's recent remark targeting Stalin and his comment that the Assembly hall may have to be locked up so that Opposition members would listen and not leave the House, condemned the chief minister.

"He says he will lock up the Assembly hall; if it was locked up, you will not have bones; you will be allowed to go only after your bones are broken," the legislator purportedly remarked on July 18 at a public meeting in Kovilpatti.

Following his arrest, the MLA alleged that police attempted to assault him and that his life was in danger. He claimed that he was threatened by police at gunpoint.

Markandeyan, representing Vilathikulam constituency, levelled the allegations as he was being escorted by a heavy posse of police for a medical examination at the Tuticorin Government Medical College Hospital following questioning by the police for nearly ten hours since his arrest in the morning.

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