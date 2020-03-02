Full details of Sooryavanshi trailer launch: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn make impressive entries. Watch

bollywood

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s new cop drama Sooryavanshi is being launched amid great fanfare at a Mumbai multiplex in Mumbai on Monday. Akshay Kumar, who plays the titular character – Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, arrived in style on a bike.

Akshay was seen in an all-black look – he wore a T-shirt with the words ‘Aa rahi hai police’ written on it, paired with a jacket and pants. In a tweet, he joked that he ditched the helicopter and opted for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic.

Akshay Kumar came on a bike. ( Varinder Chawla )

Veer Sooryavanshi ditched the helicopter for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic for the #SooryavanshiTrailer launch today😜 pic.twitter.com/3h1rMxrpMu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2020

Director Rohit Shetty also made a stylish entry in a yellow luxury car. He, too, wore a T-shirt with ‘Aa rahi hai police’ on it and posed for the paparazzi in front of the car. Ajay Devgn, who will make a special appearance in Sooryavanshi as his iconic character Inspector Bajirao Singham, also came to the trailer launch wearing a special T-shirt.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sooryavanshi, which is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. She will be seen playing a doctor in the film.

Katrina arrived in an orange bandage bodycon dress. With Sooryavanshi, she and Akshay reunite on the big screen after a decade. The popular onscreen couple was last seen in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan, which released in 2010.

Katrina Kaif will be seen with Akshay Kumar after 10 years in Sooryavanshi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sooryavanshi is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. Sooryavanshi releases on March 24.

