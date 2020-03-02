e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh falls at Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn’s feet as he’s late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch, watch video

Ranveer Singh falls at Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn’s feet as he’s late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch, watch video

Ranveer Singh was profusely apologetic after arriving at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch late, but Akshay Kumar was in no mood for excuses.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar teased Ranveer Singh for coming 40 minutes late to the Sooryavanshi trailer launch.
         

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was unveiled in a grand event at a suburban multiplex in Mumbai. While Akshay was the first to reach and was soon joined by Rohit, Katrina, Ajay Devgn and producer Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh got late due to traffic.

In a video shared on Instagram by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer is seen profusely apologising for getting late as Akshay jokingly chastises him.

Ranveer arrives 40 minutes late and rushes to hug Rohit. Akshay, Katrina and Ajay give him slow claps, to which Ranveer immediately apologises by holding his ears and doing sit-ups. Akshay then tells him, “Yeh karne se kuch nahi hoga (You will not be forgiven just by doing this)!” Ranveer then touches all of their feet in apology.

Akshay says that he is the only “junior actor” who has kept all of them “senior actors” waiting for 40 minutes. Ranveer said that he was coming from very far, but Akshay refused to listen to his excuse.

When he blames the metro construction for the tardiness, Ajay asks Ranveer why only he was affected by it, and not the rest of them. Ranveer tries to deflect by asking Akshay about his helicopter, but gets shut down by the latter.

Ranveer tries to escape to the washroom, but Akshay instructs the person behind the camera to follow him in there. An embarrassed Ranveer then asks, “Aur kitna expose karoge mujhe, sir (How much more will you expose me, sir)?”

 

Also see | Sooryavanshi trailer: Akshay Kumar saves Mumbai, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Ajay Devgn’s Singham weigh in

Ajay and Ranveer will be seen in special appearances in Sooryavanshi, as their iconic characters, Inspector Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Akshay plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The three officers join forces to combat terrorism in Mumbai.

Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the theatres on March 24.

