Sooryavanshi trailer: Akshay Kumar saves Mumbai, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Ajay Devgn’s Singham weigh in. Watch

Sooryavanshi trailer, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is high on action and thrill. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh make cameo appearances in the Rohit Shetty cop drama.

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sooryavanshi trailer is over 4-minute long, to accommodate Akshay Kumar, anti-terror plot, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and some daredevil stunts.
Sooryavanshi trailer is over 4-minute long, to accommodate Akshay Kumar, anti-terror plot, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and some daredevil stunts.
         

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Sooryavanshi trailer ever since Akshay Kumar made a surprise appearance at the end of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba (2018) and announced his entry into the filmmaker’s cop universe. The much-anticipated trailer finally hit the web, and it has been totally worth the wait!

Sooryavanshi trailer has everything that fans expected -- Akshay Kumar on hunt for terrorists planning a dastardly strike on Mumbai, daredevil stunts and him co-opting Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Ajay Devgn’s Singham. Katrina plays his wife who cannot always see eye-to-eye with Akshay’s methods. With so much to say, the trailer needed a length of four minutes.

Watch Sooryavanshi trailer

 

Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment in the Rohit Shetty cop universe, following Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Earlier, the filmmaker told IANS that he was a “bit scared” to merge the worlds of Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

“It was a big risk and I was scared and nervous about the first weekend reaction to ‘Simmba’. In the first day only, it was so well-received. It gave us confidence and a responsibility that ‘Okay, we can continue with this universe and expand it’,” he told the news agency.

Sooryavanshi trailer reunites Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.
Sooryavanshi trailer reunites Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Rohit Shetty is known for churning out commercial entertainers that are lapped up by the audiences, and the filmmaker promised in an earlier interview with IANS that his latest release will not disappoint them. An earlier poster said that the film would be “action-packed, masala intact”.

“When people will come with expectation that Sooryavanshi will be larger-than-life, there will be action and chemistry between these guys... Everything is there in the film. I am pretty confident about that. Whether they like the film or not, is a different story. If you are coming in with family and a tub of popcorn (expecting) action and all the stuff you want from Sooryavanshi, then that is there in the film,” he said, adding that they “worked hard” on the film and did not try to cash in on the popularity of his earlier cop dramas.

Sooryavanshi trailer gives a sense of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry.
Sooryavanshi trailer gives a sense of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's chemistry.

Sooryavanshi is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. The film will hit the theatres on March 24 (Tuesday) instead of its earlier scheduled date of March 27.

The decision to release Sooryavanshi earlier came after the Maharashtra government cleared a proposal to allow theatres to remain open round-the-clock.

