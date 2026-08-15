The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated a ₹99.1 lakh tender for the installation of CCTV cameras and a public addressing system on Sector 46 main road and the adjoining market as part of its Smart Roads project, officials said on Saturday. MCG floats ₹99 lakh tender for CCTV, PA system on Sector 46 road

The tender, floated on Friday, invites bidders for the supply, erection, testing and commissioning of CCTV cameras and a sound system for public announcements and music on the newly proposed Sector 46 road and market, according to the tender document seen by HT.

“It is a pilot project, and the tender aims to upgrade the roads and the adjoining market, which will benefit the citizens. The CCTVs will be fixed on smart street light poles, whose work will also be taken up by MCG,” said MCG Executive Engineer Sachin Yadav.

The Smart Roads project aims to improve road infrastructure, pedestrian and cycling facilities, drainage, lighting, streetscaping and traffic management on key stretches to improve safety and ease congestion.

MCG is responsible for implementing the project on roads under its jurisdiction, including floating tenders, appointing contractors and executing civic works, while the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is handling stretches under its jurisdiction.

MCG officials said a similar tender was earlier floated for Palam Vihar but had to be recalled due to a lack of bidders.

The MCG’s model-road programme gathered pace in 2026, with the civic body planning to develop 124.42 km of roads with upgraded pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, drainage, lighting and streetscaping. As of March, work had started on 20.6 km, while nearly 70% of identified projects were still at the planning stage. In April, MCG floated tenders for four more stretches, with contractors given five months to complete the work.

Separately, MCG said in March that 33 model-road projects covering 60.87 km were among 108 road projects under execution across the city. The wider plan envisages redevelopment of 23 roads by the end of 2026, including 15 under MCG and eight under GMDA.