Gurugram celebrates I-Day with parade, folk dances and flag-hoisting

Haryana assembly deputy speaker Krishan Lal Middha unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and paid a floral tribute at the Veer and Shaheed Smarak. Seven contingents led by assistant commissioner of police Abhilaksh Joshi took part in the parade, including Gurugram Police, women police, traffic police, home guards, NCC senior boys, student police cadets and Prajatantra ke Prahari. The traffic police contingent secured first position, followed by the women police and Prajatantra ke Prahari contingents.

Gurugram celebrated the 80th Independence Day on Saturday with a district-level flag-hoisting ceremony at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, ceremonial parade and cultural performances, with officials and residents highlighting patriotism, development and self-reliance.

Students from several schools presented cultural programmes, including “Vande Mataram” performance by Pranavananda International School, Sector 92, Krishna Leela by PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Arjun Nagar, and Punjabi, Rajasthani and Haryanvi folk dances by students from government schools. A women’s empowerment presentation by Blue Bells School, Sector 4, along with laser and dumbbell shows, was also staged.

Independence Day was also marked at the sub-divisional level in Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar and Badshahpur, where legislators Tejpal Tanwar, Bimla Chaudhary, Mukesh Sharma and Satish Phagna unfurled the national flag, respectively. In Sohna, Tanwar said the occasion should inspire people to contribute towards building a developed Haryana and India.