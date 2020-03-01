e-paper
Sooryavanshi trailer countdown: Before meeting Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, check out all pics, posters and trivia so far

With the trailer for Sooryavanshi just around the corner, we bring you all the pics from the sets, posters and videos of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film.

bollywood Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will have cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.
Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will have cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.
         

The trailer for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi is just around the corner and will release on Monday. Before we meet him as a cop on the big screen again, here’s a little something to get you up to date with the film.

Akshay will work for the first time with Rohit Shetty in Sooryavanshi. The actor had previously made a cameo in his last film, 2018’s Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment in the Rohit Shetty cop universe, following Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns, and Simmba.

Both Ranveer and Ajay will make cameos in Akshay’s Sooryavanshi. They shot together for a special sequence of the film last year and their pictures even went viral on social media.

Sooryavanshi also reunites Akshay with Katrina Kaif who previously worked with him in films such as Namaste London, Singhh Is Kingg, Welcome and others. She will play a doctor in the film. They make for one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood. The film also features Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher.

Check out all the pictures from the film’s sets, posters and promotional videos released so far:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the film, Akshay plays an officer of the anti-terrorism squad. Pictures from the sets showed that he heads a team of officers who are all tasked to bring villains to justice. Talking about the film, Rohit had said, “I think what we are happy about is the expectation with what people will come to the theatre. Many times people try to cash on the brand. Sooryavanshi or for any other films for that matter... We never tried to cash on the brand. We have worked hard.” Sooryavanshi is slated to be released on March 24.

The date marks the Maharashtrian New Year Gudi Padwa and, therefore, is a state holiday. Keeping the festive mood in mind, Rohit and team want to cash in on the Maharashtra government’s declaration that multiplexes, eateries and shops in malls can stay open 24x7 from now on, following an initiative by the minister of tourism and environment, government of Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray. This will let Sooryavanshi be screened all night on March 24.

