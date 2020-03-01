Rohit Shetty ahead of Sooryavanshi trailer: ‘Stunts and action are my identity’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 16:55 IST

Action-packed films are director Rohit Shetty’s forte and the filmmaker says he is proud that his name is synonymous with high-octane stunt-laden movies. Rohit, son of legendary stuntman-actor M B Shetty, said he always knew action was his calling.

“My father was doing it. My mother and I knew, I will also do it. I started at the age of 16, I am 45 today. Stunts and action have become my identity now. I never thought it would go up to this level. I am happy and proud about it. The only thing is even if others are doing action today, people say, it is ‘Rohit Shetty’ style. That makes me happy and proud,” Rohit said.

The director, best known for actioners such as Singham series, Simmba, and action-comedies like Golmaal films, All The Best: Fun Begins and Chennai Express, currently hosts action-adventure show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. His film, Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar as an anti-terror squad chief, is ready for release.

Rohit said the Colors TV reality series, shot in Bulgaria, suits his personality. “When I do a show like this it looks real as people relate it with me. It works for me as well. I enjoy it and look forward to it. Every year has been great. The action is great. I had explored Bulgaria in Dilwale so I know the team and it became a bit easier to design the stunts this time,” he added.

For the director, safety is the top priority while doing stunts. “There is a lot of calculation that goes into designing a stunt. You need to be calm and calculative, and that comes with experience. It is very important to be prepared both mentally and physically. We train ourselves physically but mental strength is more important,” he said.

On the direction front, Rohit’s next directorial venture is the much-awaited Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. This is the third film in the filmmaker’s cop universe, which will also see Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba in special appearances. Sooryavanshi is slated to be released on March 24.