e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Rohit Shetty ahead of Sooryavanshi trailer: ‘Stunts and action are my identity’

Rohit Shetty ahead of Sooryavanshi trailer: ‘Stunts and action are my identity’

Rohit Shetty says his work has such strong recall value that even if anyone else does it, people says ‘it is Rohit Shetty’ style.

bollywood Updated: Mar 01, 2020 16:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, will release soon.
Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, will release soon.
         

Action-packed films are director Rohit Shetty’s forte and the filmmaker says he is proud that his name is synonymous with high-octane stunt-laden movies. Rohit, son of legendary stuntman-actor M B Shetty, said he always knew action was his calling.

“My father was doing it. My mother and I knew, I will also do it. I started at the age of 16, I am 45 today. Stunts and action have become my identity now. I never thought it would go up to this level. I am happy and proud about it. The only thing is even if others are doing action today, people say, it is ‘Rohit Shetty’ style. That makes me happy and proud,” Rohit said.

 

View this post on Instagram

#SooryavanshiTrailer Out Tomorrow!!!

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on

The director, best known for actioners such as Singham series, Simmba, and action-comedies like Golmaal films, All The Best: Fun Begins and Chennai Express, currently hosts action-adventure show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. His film, Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar as an anti-terror squad chief, is ready for release.

Rohit said the Colors TV reality series, shot in Bulgaria, suits his personality. “When I do a show like this it looks real as people relate it with me. It works for me as well. I enjoy it and look forward to it. Every year has been great. The action is great. I had explored Bulgaria in Dilwale so I know the team and it became a bit easier to design the stunts this time,” he added.

For the director, safety is the top priority while doing stunts. “There is a lot of calculation that goes into designing a stunt. You need to be calm and calculative, and that comes with experience. It is very important to be prepared both mentally and physically. We train ourselves physically but mental strength is more important,” he said.

On the direction front, Rohit’s next directorial venture is the much-awaited Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. This is the third film in the filmmaker’s cop universe, which will also see Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba in special appearances. Sooryavanshi is slated to be released on March 24.

tags
top news
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
3 killed in collision between NTPC’s goods trains in MP’s Singrauli
3 killed in collision between NTPC’s goods trains in MP’s Singrauli
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news