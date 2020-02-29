Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar’s new still sets the tone for trailer release on March 2; Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to attend

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi is all set to be released this Monday on March 2. A new still from the film is out and shows the glimpse of an action scene featuring Akshay Kumar.

Sooryavanshi is said to be high on action with some never-seen-before action scenes. The new still shows Akshay riding a red sports bike with a helicopter flying low in chase of him. Akshay is even seen bending a bit with his right hand in the air.

Film trade analyst shared the new still with the caption, “#Xclusiv: Watched #SooryavanshiTrailer... Absolutely fantastic FireFireFire... #RohitShetty is the undisputed emperor of entertainers, #Sooryavanshi reaffirms the fact... Great to see #AkshayKumar in action mode... Get ready for Tsunami at the BO, this one promises to be a huge winner!” He wrote in another tweet, “#SooryavanshiTrailer is of 4 minutes duration... Trailer drops on 2 March 2020 at an event in #Mumbai... #Singham, #Simmba and #Sooryavanshi will attend the trailer launch. “

The film has been pre-poned to March 24. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on March 27. Rohit announced the new release date through a special video featuring Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the two other onscreen uniformed heroes of Shettys cop universe.

The date marks the Maharashtrian New Year Gudi Padwa and, therefore, is a state holiday in the state. Keeping the festive mood in mind, Rohit and team want to cash in on the Maharashtra government’s declaration that multiplexes, eateries and shops in malls can stay open 24x7 from now on, following an initiative by the minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray. This will let Sooryavanshi be screened all night on March 24.

In the video, a group of children with a piece of paper mentioning the new release date, goes to Ranveer, or Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba, for approval, and he asks them to go and ask Ajay, or Bajirao Singham of the Singham films. Ajay happily agrees, as does Akshay Kumar, who plays the starring role of Veer Sooryavanshi in Sooryavanshi. Then, all the kids run towards the theatre and shout: “Aa rahi hai police (the police will be here)!”

Sooryavanshi marks the onscreen reunion of Akshay with Katrina Kaif after a decade. The two stars last starred together in the 2010 release, Tees Maar Khan. Their new film also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. Sooryavanshi is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Cape of Good Films.

