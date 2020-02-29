Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan shoot for an ad with Taimur in tow, Deepika Padukone reacts ‘steal him’, see pics

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the busiest Bollywood actors with both have their own share of films and other assignments. They also remain rather occupied, parenting their young son, Taimur Ali Khan. However, pictures from a recent ad shoot prove that the trio also has a lot of fun together.

A picture of Taimur looking at his parents as the two pose for the camera has surfaced online. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori has also shared a video of the little one doing his bit in helping out the crew during the shoot. He is seen handling the blower to provide some wind in order to make her mom’s hair gently sway in the breeze. Yianni captioned the adorable video on Instagram, “New assistant or...the boss?!”

Deepika Padukone reacted to the video, “steal him!!!” Alia Bhatt wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!!” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania asked Kareena and Saif to “bring him to all shoots!” The fans of the little one couldn’t help showering love on the post. A fan wrote, “The most beautiful baby ever so adorable and cute baby... love u Tim Tim.” Another wrote, “Way too cute.” One even called him a “little boss.”

Kareena had earlier opened up about how it is to be a working mother in her post on Humans of Bombay. She wrote, “Motherhood is the greatest thing that’s happened to me. Taimur is a part of me - I can’t go an hour without him. He’s always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day. I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t have to choose between career & family. I’m doing both. I’m an actor but through all the ups & downs I’ve been a sister, a wife, a mom & none of these roles have deterred me. In fact, it’s put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger–there’s much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman.”

Kareena is basking in the success of her 2019 release Good Newwz which went on to collect Rs 205 crore. She will now be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which boasts of an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Saif also delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior last month. It collected a whopping Rs 277 crore at the domestic box office. It was soon followed by Jawaani Jaaneman in the same month which collected Rs 28 crore. He will now be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

