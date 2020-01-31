‘Why are you shouting?’ Kareena Kapoor asks excited paparazzi after Jawaani Jaaneman screening

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman, starring her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, in Mumbai on Wednesday night. She was surrounded by excited photographers stationed outside the multiplex, who wanted to get the perfect shot of her.

In a video that was shared on Instagram, Kareena smiles and asks the paparazzi, “Tum chilla kyun rahe ho? (Why are you shouting?)” She then patiently poses for pictures and also takes selfies with her fans.

Jawaani Jaaneman, which marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film, which also stars Tabu, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Farida Jalal in important roles, revolves around a playboy whose life changes when he discovers that he has a teenage daughter.

“Sher hoon main sher. Aur sher tab tak raja hota hai jab tak akela rehta hai (I am a lion. And a lion remains a king till he is single),” Saif’s character says in the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman. At the song launch of the film, the actor was asked that if a single man is a lion, what is a married man like.

In response, Saif said that his character in the film believes that men become slaves of their wives and children after marriage, and the “vibe” changes. He added that his character is a bachelor, who loves the single life, and is scared of settling down and starting a family.

“This film is about the acceptance of a man accepting his age, accepting his responsibility and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. A lot of people mess up while being a father and create children that need therapy, friendship and all kinds of things to fix their problems, because they are not ready to be responsible. My character is not ready; he thinks that family is not cool and that the solo life is the way to go. His understanding of life is what the film is about,” he said.

