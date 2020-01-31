Radhika Apte shares throwback photo from the sets of her first film, says she had ‘baby fat’. See pic

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 11:42 IST

Actor Radhika Apte treated her Instagram followers to a blast from the past as she dug into her archives and shared a picture from the sets of her first film called Gho Mala Asla Hava. In the picture, she has kohled eyes and a large bindi. She is seen wearing a cotton sari, with the pallu over her head.

In Gho Mala Asla Hava, Radhika played a village girl named Savitri. She captioned her Instagram post, “From the very first film I ever did! #filmmemories #babyfat #ghomalaaslahawa @sarangsathaye #friendsfromanotherera.”

Several compliments poured in for Radhika. Actor Shahana Goswami commented, “Stunnnnnnnning.” Actor Tillotama Shome wrote, “So Sundar yaar,” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans also praised the film, Gho Mala Asla Hava. “It was worth watching till the end,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “One of my favourite characters of yours... Hope this gets to you.” “One of my favorite savage Marathi film ever!” another comment read.

Radhika is all set to make her directorial debut with a short film. She confirmed the news in an interview with ANI last year, but refused to divulge too many details. “It’s a 32-minute short and I’m just finishing it. The process has been so joyous that hope I can do more,” she said.

Her next Bollywood release is Raat Akeli Hai, in which she will be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

Raat Akeli Hai is a romantic thriller and has been written by Smita Singh, who co-wrote the popular web series Sacred Games. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Honey said, “It is a love story on the backdrop of crime world. This is Smita’s debut as film writer. She scripted Sacred Games after writing our film but that came out first.”

Raat Akeli Hai, which has been shot in Lucknow and Kanpur, also stars Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastava and Ila Arun.

