e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan twin in black and blue, set couple goals

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan twin in black and blue, set couple goals

Jawaani Jaaneman: Kareena’s recent outing with husband Saif for the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Tabu and Alaya F, was super stylish. Kareena and Saif were twinning in matching dark blue pants and black tops. Check it out!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:19 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kareena and Saif were twinning in matching dark blue pants and black tops. Check it out!
Kareena and Saif were twinning in matching dark blue pants and black tops. Check it out!(INSTAGRAM)
         

It has been a while since Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared on the silver screen, however, the gorgeous actor keeps blessing our feeds with her stunning and fashionable appearances. Although when she hosts shows or appears at events she is usually spotted in beautiful elaborate gowns, stunning sarees, lehengas, you name it. But once in a while, whether it’s at the airport, taking her son, with Jawaani Jaaneman actor, husband Saif Ali Khan, Taimur to meet Peppa Pig or just a casual outing, she will wear jeans, and like she once famously said, “Most of the time you will see me in a jeans and a T-shirt. It’s besides the point that I can make jeans and a T-shirt also look like couture.” Boy, now that’s the confidence that is unattainable. But we have to say, her recent outing with husband Saif for the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Tabu and Alaya F, was super stylish. Kareena and Saif were twinning in matching dark blue pants and black tops.

While Saif wore a half-sleeved T-shirt which had very cool and had several punky skeletons on it, and he paired it with denims and very cool yellow translucent shades, totally channelling his character in Jawaani Jaaneman. Kareena, on the other hand, wore a full-sleeved black V-necked top with flared dark blue satiny-silk flared pants, white sneakers, and her gorgeous Hermes Birkin bag, which was in the news for reportedly costing approximately Rs 13 lakhs.

 

The Hermès Birkin 25 Hand Bag Etoupe Togog costs an estimated $18,237. Kareena looked super stunning and most definitely made the casual attire look like couture.

Also read: Kareena returns from London with Saif, Taimur and Rs 13 lakh Hermes bag. Check out the other 5 she owns

She had once said in an interview that she considers her sister Karisma Kapoor is the fashion icon, saying, “Between the two of us, Karisma is more of a fashion icon”. Well, we think they’re both stunning.

What do you think of this adorable twinning moment?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
1 injured after man fires at protesters near Jamia university
1 injured after man fires at protesters near Jamia university
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends