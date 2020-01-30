Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan twin in black and blue, set couple goals

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:19 IST

It has been a while since Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared on the silver screen, however, the gorgeous actor keeps blessing our feeds with her stunning and fashionable appearances. Although when she hosts shows or appears at events she is usually spotted in beautiful elaborate gowns, stunning sarees, lehengas, you name it. But once in a while, whether it’s at the airport, taking her son, with Jawaani Jaaneman actor, husband Saif Ali Khan, Taimur to meet Peppa Pig or just a casual outing, she will wear jeans, and like she once famously said, “Most of the time you will see me in a jeans and a T-shirt. It’s besides the point that I can make jeans and a T-shirt also look like couture.” Boy, now that’s the confidence that is unattainable. But we have to say, her recent outing with husband Saif for the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Tabu and Alaya F, was super stylish. Kareena and Saif were twinning in matching dark blue pants and black tops.

While Saif wore a half-sleeved T-shirt which had very cool and had several punky skeletons on it, and he paired it with denims and very cool yellow translucent shades, totally channelling his character in Jawaani Jaaneman. Kareena, on the other hand, wore a full-sleeved black V-necked top with flared dark blue satiny-silk flared pants, white sneakers, and her gorgeous Hermes Birkin bag, which was in the news for reportedly costing approximately Rs 13 lakhs.

The Hermès Birkin 25 Hand Bag Etoupe Togog costs an estimated $18,237. Kareena looked super stunning and most definitely made the casual attire look like couture.

She had once said in an interview that she considers her sister Karisma Kapoor is the fashion icon, saying, “Between the two of us, Karisma is more of a fashion icon”. Well, we think they’re both stunning.

What do you think of this adorable twinning moment?

