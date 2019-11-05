Kareena style files: Take cue from Bebo on how to rock metallics, shimmer and sequins

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:03 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made her way to Melbourne for the unveiling of T20 World Cup trophies for both men and women, blew us away with her style. From her casual-chic beige suit, her gorgeous lehenga to our favourite the silver sequinned Michael Costello gown, which left us wanting more.

Kareena wore the gorgeous gown with its billowing bell sleeves and thigh-high slit with such grace and ease that we fell in love with Bebo all over again. Kareena had done her hair up in a tight bun and she wore matching strappy silver heels to finish her look. Her mostly nude, dewy make-up highlighted the bright dramatic silver shimmer on her eyelids.

Kareena’s look was so fire, that it took us back to all the times the Veere Di Wedding actor flaunted gorgeous tones of shimmer and metallics. Metallics are ruling runways around the world, but have been a part of Kareena’s style portfolio for a while, after all, Begum Pataudi has always had a unique sense of style. Metallics, fully-sequinned gowns and shimmer is quite a hard look to pull off, as it has a tendency to amplify one’s smallest muffin tops, but there are ways to style these better (control top panties help for one thing). However, if anyone can pull off these looks with ease, it’s Kareena. The designers of her lovely outfits range from Monisha Jaising, Yousef Al Jasmi, Halpern Studio, among others. Take a cue from Kareena’s best metallic, shimmer and shine looks and get inspired.

On the professional front, Kareena will be seen on the silver screen in her upcoming movies Lal Singh Chaddha which stars actor Aamir Khan as the male lead and the romantic comedy Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi Medium sequel Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and newcomer Radhika Madan.

