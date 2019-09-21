Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 times the Bollywood diva proved style is eternal

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 07:15 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Begum of Pataudi as we all know her, has always been a trailblazer. The actor, who will be seen next in Angrezi Medium and Good News, is known for her fun personality, brutal honesty and sharp wit.

Kareena is a very versatile actor which is evident from her choice of roles, whether it’s Chameli, Omkara or Udta Punjab, and she has always been very honest about her personal life as well, from her relationships to her breakups, from her marriage to her pregnancy. And she is one actor who took her time to jump on the stylist wagon, Kareena’s sense of style is unique, she isn’t one to follow trends blindly, and of late she has upped her style quotient tremendously.

Her reel and real style have inspired millions around the world, from Poo’s crop tops in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Pooja’s biker chick look in Tashan when she also made size zero fashionable, Geet’s fun and quirky fusion style in Jab We Met, Avantika’s unique Indian outfits in Kurbaan, almost every time Kareena came onscreen in a new look, a new trend was born.

And in reality, Bebo who most definitely is ‘apni favourite’, once famously claimed that she “can make jeans and a T-shirt also look like couture.” Well there’s no denying that.

And though Kareena, who turns 39 today, believes that it is her older sister Karisma who is the real fashion icon, we can’t help ourselves from drooling over some of Kareena’s recent looks. So on Bebo’s birthday, let’s appreciate the diva’s evolving style with some of our favourite looks that she sported. Read on:

The green-eyed beauty, who is also a judge a dancing reality show on the small screen, has jetsetted off to Pataudi to celebrate her birthday and spend some quality time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 07:13 IST