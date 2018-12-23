What should Santa Claus bring Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Nick Jonas and other celebrities this Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town in about two days or lesser (depending on the distance he is covering all the way from his village on the North Pole). We’re excited and feeling great about the festivities that began a while ago and are continue into a Christmassy feeling, followed by a Happy New Year.

Hope you’ve got your stockings ready and have found a place to keep them where Father Christmas can find them easily when he comes by on Christmas Eve. If, like me, however, you don’t have a chimney in your homes where he could slide in from, it’s best a solution be found soon. I wonder if Santa would be happy adapting to the modernity of the lives we live and shower us with gift vouchers or online codes we could get what we need instead of want.

If there were even an iota of truth in this, though, we would also love being good Samaritans and wish for some usable yet fashionable presents for some of our favourite celebrities. What do you think? Read on for our wishlist:

Ranveer Singh: Pretty certain Ranveer is having the best year in all his years so far, especially since he’s married the lady of his dreams, but we wish he would switch on some simplicity in his fashion sometimes. Not that we don’t love the quirk, or ever have questioned his fashion choices, but no harm in wishing a slight streak of simplicity in his otherwise appreciated flamboyance. We think a bespoke crisp white ChikanKari kurta and pyjama in white would make him look completely delish. What’s more, he can even replace the pyjamas with a pair of ice blue jeans, and voila!

Sonam Kapoor: We haven’t been seeing much of this fashionista of late except for a glimpse here and there of hers with her husband, Anand Ahuja, but it’s time we got our dose of high fashion and soon! Sonam, known for her impeccable fashion sense must sport loads of Living Coral, on her clothes, shoes, accessories, maybe even hair streaks! Living Coral, as we know by now is the Pantone Colour of 2019, and who better than Sonam to entrust this responsibility of bringing the trend to the Indian fashion scene. Also, Bhaane, are you listening?

Taimur Ali Khan: We’ve wanted to see him since before he was born and when he was first introduced to the world, he became an instant sensation. Taimur’s parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan may feel worried that Taimur is the star he already is (as they’ve been witnessed sharing their concerns to mediapersons time and again), but the public opinion is a unanimous “we want to see more of Taimur”. As the boy-wonder recently turned 2 years old, Santa should bestow him with a great fashion sense of his own, so he can start a kids clothing line soon. We’d love to see what the kids of the new millennium would enjoy wearing. Before long, Taimur will be a kid influencer sharing his experiences of being a star since before he was born and his subsequent tryst with the paparazzi.

Fawad Khan: A wish in just one line - come back to India and expose us to your good looks and talent that we’ve missed since your almost blink-a-miss role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. We would hardly mind the music too.

Nick Jonas: Thanks to his wedding to one of our most-sought-after bachelorettes Priyanka Chopra, earlier this month and their subsequent receptions, we’ve been seeing a comfortable amount of Nick on social media. What we wish for, is that he comes back often to the Indian shores, maybe makes a few Bollywood appearances too, so we can see a lot more of him as time goes by. We’re keeping our eyes wide open to see him in an Indian attire for a Hindi film or a ‘dance-around-the trees’ staple that makes us want to match his steps.

Got some more names to add? Let us know and we’ll see if we can make some edits in this wishlist for Santa.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 13:13 IST