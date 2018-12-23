Merry Christmas 2018: Most popular songs to play at a party

In case you’re throwing a Christmas party for friends or just having family over for a Christmas brunch, you need to have a list of classic Christmas songs at your disposal to get everyone in the mood. From eternal classics to a few modern day hits, these songs appeal to people of all ages in the get togethers and help usher the festive spirit in. Christmas music is said to have originated in 4th century Rome, while a lot of songs which originated in the 16th century are sung till this day- such “The 12 Days of Christmas”, “God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen”, and “O Christmas Tree.”

Here are a list of Christmas songs which you can definitely play at your next Christmas get together:

1. The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole.

2. All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

3. Santa Claus Is Comin to Town by Bruce Springsteen

4. Last Christmas by Wham!

5. Run Rudolph Run by Chuck Berry

6. Do They Know It’s Christmas? by Band Aid 1984

7. Someday at Christmas by Stevie Wonder

