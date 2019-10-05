Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a metallic gold dress in her latest fashion magazine cover. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

On Friday, Elle India posted a cryptic video on their Instagram feed in which they asked their readers to guess who the Bollywood diva in their next cover would be.

In the boomerang-style video captioned: ‘Juice, coffee, tea... or our October cover star? Guess who?’, one could see a Bollywood actor walking towards the camera with her face covered with a sequinned Bvlgari clutch, strutting in a gorgeous sequinned Halpern studio dress.

The post should have been more cryptic as it was pretty obvious from the video, which was oozing of Bebo, that it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who would grace the cover of Elle India this month.

And lo’ and behold! Today Elle revealed this fact in another post, captioned: ‘Star light, star bright. A hit radio show. A film career like no other. Like The Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. The incomparable Kareena Kapoor Khan is pure gold.”

The caption was clearly inspired by Kareena’s gorgeous metallic gold polyester dress by designer Toni Maticevski, which she wore with a pink gold and diamond choker by Bvlgari. The actor had minimal makeup on her face, with gold shadow covering her lids. Her hair was combed back away from her.

Other Bollywood actors who have also worn designs by Toni Maticevski include Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora. And Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, Camilla Cabello were among the list of Hollywood celebrities who have worn Toni Maticevski designs.

On the professional front, Kareena is currently a judge on a dance reality show, is also hosting her own show ‘What Women Want’ on which husband Saif Ali Khan and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore have both made an appearance, other than actors Kajol and Kartik Aaryan who were also guests. Kareena will be seen on the silver screen in her upcoming movies Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan as the male lead, the romantic comedy Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi Medium sequel Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

