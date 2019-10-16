Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in red Materiel dress. Get the look

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:50 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite busy the past few months, from judging a dance reality show, juggling the shoots of her upcoming Bollywood films, managing her personal life and now, to hosting Season 2 of her radio show, What Women Want. And the 39-year-old actor has done it all, dressed to the nines, not a hair out of place.

While Kalki did look stunning in her black Zara lycra outfit with front slits, we couldn’t keep our eyes off Bebo who looked as stunning as she always does in red. Kareena wore a one-shouldered red dress with an asymmetrical hem by Georgia-based designer label Materiel. The actor wore matching red and beige strappy heels, rings by Misho Designs and sported a natural makeup look. She had her hair in loose, beachy waves.

This is just one of the many looks that Kareena has sported on the show that has bowled us over. In fact, a report in the Times of India also had a source revealing that Bebo really wishes to style her step daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Husband Saif Ali Khan and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore have both made an appearance on Kareena’s star-studded radio show, other than actors Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Tushar Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Kareena will be seen on the silver screen in her upcoming movies Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan as the male lead, the romantic comedy Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi Medium sequel Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:50 IST