Kareena Kapoor’s yellow floral maxi dress is perfect for a day-to-night look

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:31 IST

One style trend that most of the Bollywood divas are loving right now is the super comfortable and chic maxi dress. From Sara Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor, they all have been seen wearing the maxi dress this season.

Actor Kareena Kapoor’s style is an interesting mix of classic and contemporary with edgy silhouettes, bold colours, refreshing prints and complementing make-up trends. During her recent appearances on television, holiday, sets and outings, the gorgeous style icon has been seen in many glamorous avatars. Kareena Kapoor was recently snapped outside actor Anil Kapoor’s residence along with sister Karisma Kapoor. The sisters were seen sporting chic and comfortable voluminous maxi dresses. While Kareena wore a mustard yellow floral maxi dress, Karisma chose a black maxi dress with multi-coloured prints. Both the sisters kept it minimal on the make-up from and their choice of outfit is perfect for a day-to-night look.









Maxi dresses are trending on the style radar also keeping the weather in mind. They work well for all body types and especially for those who do not want to go out of their way to create a look. These dresses can be worn across the day and are also perfect for evening outings. If you are a minimalist, just keep the look simple with delicate accessories and a clutch. If you believe in more the merrier in terms of style, go for stack jewellery and boots to complete the look and add a big tote to it for your carry-ons. There are lots of options. You can pair it up with a range of footwear like sneakers, slide-ons, boots, stilettos and espadrilles.













The maxi dress can also be styled with denim jackets, shrugs or open shirt dresses to create a layered look. On the accessory front, go for belts, hats, stack jewellery. On the hair front, lots can be done to complement the boho look. A neat bun, half ponytail, side buns and even braids will look stunning with the outfit. Pick your style and you are ready to stand out in a maxi dress.



First Published: Aug 29, 2019 14:28 IST