Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in black Gauri and Nainika gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Grand Finale

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:28 IST

The glam quotient was through the roof on Sunday night when Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan brought down the curtains of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, as she turned showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika for the Grand Finale of the week-long event, in a figure-hugging black gown.

Donning a matte black, layered gown, the actress looked a vision as she strutted on the ramp amid a grand set which looked no less than a castle. The off-shoulder ensemble had layers of silk and net, and the actor completed the look with bold black lip colour in an emphasis Lakme’s theme this season #FreeYourLips focused at freedom of expression.

“Walking each season again feels very special. This feels more special because of Gauri and Nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it’s (about) being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard,” said Kareena at the post show conference. The actor, who is the face of Lakme, said her association with the makeup brand is almost 10 years which is special.

Models walked the ramp wearing dresses that were partly-inspired by the Victorian era, shimmery evening gowns, jumpsuits, skirts and dresses in solid colours like powder blue, black, brown and green. Floral motifs, 3D floral embellishments, frills and sequins dominated the collection. There was a strong hint of a shine, shimmer and botanical-inspired embroideries. Lots of oversized silhouettes and bows, with solid colours of monochrome, red, green, hot pink, golden ruled the collection, along with florals and sequins. The rubber boots which the designer paired with almost all the outfits were definitely a hit.

Some of the models wore rubber gloves and boots in hues of yellow and orange among others.

Explaining the collection, Gauri said that they tried to keep the range true to their DNA and the collection is “super feminine and glamourous”. She said the lineup was inspired by #FreeYourLips - Lakme’s beauty statement from the season.

“But this time around there has been a lot of synergy with the Lakme’s new range of lipsticks, the whole sense of free your lips inspired us to actually create these beautiful hues like we are using a lot of reds and pinks. There is a sense of lightness in the fabrics that we are using, the whole philosophy behind the lipsticks, the matte lipsticks are very light weight, we got the lightness and freedom to the line with a sense of women empowerment and edginess is well,” Nainika said on the sidelines of the fashion gala.

Nainika also said the range is full of bold silhouettes, rich embellishments, luxurious silk and embroideries that are inspired by Vintage Botanical illustrations and Kew gardens.

Songs such as “Billie Jean” and “We belong to the light” got the models in a playful rhythm to flaunt the multi-layered ensembles. The finale was held at Richardson & Crudass, which used to be a heavy engineering company premises and is now a sought-after event venue.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 14:25 IST