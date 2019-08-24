Sara Ali Khan stuns at her casual best in this marigold yellow jumpsuit. Get the look!

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:31 IST

Sara Ali Khan is constantly in the news, be it for her movies, her appearances, her equation with her family or her contemporaries, the list can go on and on. And while the 24-year-old’s busy lifestyle may keep her occupied, the always-smiling Sara’s sartorial choices are always on point and grab almost as many headlines as she does.

The Kedarnath actress who never misses the gym, was recently spotted on her way to her Pilates class in Mumbai, where she looked absolutely stunning in a marigold yellow short jumpsuit, which she paired with a clear flourescent pink tote bag and a pair of simple Kolhapuri chappals. The actress was at her cheeriest as always, and smiled and waved happily at the cameras. The actress who is blessed with great genes, thanks to her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is usually seen in little to no makeup, and given that she was headed to the gym to sweat it all out, she was only sporting her clear skin and had her hair flowing free with her cute jumpsuit.

If you’re craving a cute yellow jumpsuit yourself, here are some options for you to pick from and have a bit of Sara’s wardrobe in yours:

You can never have too many floral prints in your wardrobe, so if you’re looking for a more dressy Sunday brunch kind of look, this floral printed aspen gold jumpsuit with a bow detail on the waist and flared sleeves is perfect!

B07TRSYTMX

But if your heart is set on ruffles just like Sara’s, then you can check out the solid yellow cold-shoulder jumpsuit with a cinched waist. And if you want to go for a bit of a vintage ruffles-and-polka dot look then this yellow jumpsuit with flared bell sleeves and a plunging neckline is the right pick.

B07VW997PL, B07VC4CD3C

For a more casual look, for when you are out and about town, you can opt for this belted, half-sleeved linen jumpsuit in pale yellow, which is perfect for the summers and monsoon. And if it’s too warm, you can go for this elastic waist sleeveless yellow jumpsuit, which is sporty and perfect for a day at the beach.

B07RP2PKH7, B07VBZL6CR

Sara is the ultimate millennial style icon and her relatable personality and fashion choices make her a fan favourite compared to her contemporaries in Bollywood. Her everyday style is understated, casual and simple.

She is often spotted wearing simple cotton and Lucknowi suits along with juttis or Kolhapuris and a little kajal lacing her eyes when she is about town.

But she doesn’t shy away from kitschy trends too, she sports glitter, tassels, bell bottoms, crop tops, feathers, neons and sequins with just as much ease and panache.

And when it comes to her clothing choices for events, shows and promotions, they range from classy and sexy, to elegant and bold. Sara’s appearances in traditional wear are a sight for sore eyes, the young Pataudi wears gorgeous couture lehengas, gararas, sarees and suits and looks just like a princess.

The Simmba actor will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next, #AajKal, the sequel to Love Aaj Kal, with Kartik Aaryan as the male lead.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 10:24 IST