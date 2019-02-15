Sara Ali Khan looks like a hippie princess in this boho outfit. See pics
Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress, when it comes to her clothing choices, and her latest look is bohemian fashion dreams come true. Let’s take a closer look at the details on Sara’s boho-chic outfit.fashion and trends Updated: Feb 15, 2019 18:40 IST
Sara Ali Khan knows how to slay a bold dress like no one else. On Friday, the Simmba actor looked summer chic in a sweeping boho-chic ensemble. Everything about this Sara Ali Khan look is fun: From the vibrant colours and print that adorn the flowy dress, the chunky black metal bangles and earrings Sara is wearing, those royal blue pumps, and of course, the low-rise ripped blue jeans that effortlessly compliment the Indo-Western look. Plus, just look at how poised and fierce Sara Alia Khan looks in her ab-flaunting dress-slash-anarkali-with-front-slit.
We never get tired of seeing Sara Ali Khan try different outfit iterations; and it was only a matter of time before she gave us a dress and jeans combo. Instead of pairing the anarkali-inspired dress with a lehenga skirt or palazzo, Sara chose ripped denim, which is why we like this edgy ensemble. In fact, the jeans help tone down Sara’s vibrant dress. To re-create Sara Ali Khan’s look, instead of wearing a top with your denim, try a breezy maxi. Ease into the dress and jeans trend by starting with a simple, neutral option, maybe a simple white maxi? If you’re wearing a dress with front buttons, unfasten its bottom buttons to let the denim peek through. Do like Sara, and don’t forget to give your fusion look a pop of colour with high heels in a bold colour. Just replace them with flats, and you’d be dressed for a casual weekend outing in no time. Keep scrolling to see Sara Ali Khan’s breezy street-style-inspired look:
First Published: Feb 15, 2019 18:40 IST