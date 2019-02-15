Sara Ali Khan looks like a hippie princess in this boho outfit. See pics

Sara Ali Khan knows how to slay a bold dress like no one else. On Friday, the Simmba actor looked summer chic in a sweeping boho-chic ensemble. Everything about this Sara Ali Khan look is fun: From the vibrant colours and print that adorn the flowy dress, the chunky black metal bangles and earrings Sara is wearing, those royal blue pumps, and of course, the low-rise ripped blue jeans that effortlessly compliment the Indo-Western look. Plus, just look at how poised and fierce Sara Alia Khan looks in her ab-flaunting dress-slash-anarkali-with-front-slit.

We never get tired of seeing Sara Ali Khan try different outfit iterations; and it was only a matter of time before she gave us a dress and jeans combo. Instead of pairing the anarkali-inspired dress with a lehenga skirt or palazzo, Sara chose ripped denim, which is why we like this edgy ensemble. In fact, the jeans help tone down Sara’s vibrant dress. To re-create Sara Ali Khan’s look, instead of wearing a top with your denim, try a breezy maxi. Ease into the dress and jeans trend by starting with a simple, neutral option, maybe a simple white maxi? If you’re wearing a dress with front buttons, unfasten its bottom buttons to let the denim peek through. Do like Sara, and don’t forget to give your fusion look a pop of colour with high heels in a bold colour. Just replace them with flats, and you’d be dressed for a casual weekend outing in no time. Keep scrolling to see Sara Ali Khan’s breezy street-style-inspired look:

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 18:40 IST