Priyanka Chopra wore ab-flaunting crop top on date with Nick Jonas. See her sexy and casual look

Actor Priyanka Chopra is the undeniable queen of looking cool without trying. That being said, we have no shame in admitting that we’re always on the hunt for any way to replica her date-ready outfits or steal one of her covetable summer pieces. So when we saw Priyanka showing off a cute-and-sexy co-ord ensemble on a date with rumoured boyfriend, singer Nick Jonas, in Mumbai on Friday, we knew we simply must have it.

If you’ve delayed experimenting with a crop top, today is the day, friends: With her two-piece look in a picnic-perfect gingham print, Priyanka proved that crop tops are a stylish way to show off some skin. Pair your low-cut strappy one with a high-waisted skirt to give it a little polish à la Priyanka. And if you’re feeling particularly daring, do like the Quantico star, and accessorise with ankle-strap sandals.

With knotted detailing by the bust and buttons running down the front of her checkered skirt, Priyanka looked perfectly ready for the Mumbai rains (See Priyanka dancing in the rain in Nick’s Instagram story below). Wearing her locks in a low ponytail, Priyanka applied minimal make-up, letting her natural beauty shine through. She added some cheer to her look with a mini Jason Stavley handbag and on-trend hoop earrings.

Priyanka’s easy-to-wear gingham set is the perfect thing to throw on for a date. Don’t want to show off your stomach? Opt for a crop that reveals only a sliver.

You’ll probably be tempted to wear the crop top and midi skirt separately in the future. You can easily wear the two pieces separately to dress up or down: Style the top with some jeans and a leather jacket for a going-out vibe, or pair the skirt with a bodysuit and some sneakers for a more casual, brunch-ready look.

Priyanka sure knows what she’s doing when it comes to choosing a head-turning get-up for an outing with Nick. While stepping out with the singer, Priyanka’s been wearing everything from slip dresses to romantic florals. Feast your eyes on eight wink-wink date-ready outfit ideas to steal from her.

