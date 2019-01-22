Sara Ali Khan’s floral skirt is totally affordable at just Rs 643. Yes, really

Sara Ali Khan has achieved more in her short 25 years than many will in a lifetime — a hugely successful film, Simmba, opposite actor Ranveer Singh, and a dedicated social following of millions of fans, to name a few. Whether she’s wearing one-of-a-kind designer dresses at the countless public appearances she makes or a T-shirt and jeans outfit at the airport, Sara Ali Khan can barely leave the house without having her every move documented in detail. Lucky for us, we’re served an endless amount of outfit inspiration. Case in point: For a recent interview with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan looked flawless wearing an unexpected pink shirt with a floral skirt. Check out Sara’s look:

Sara Ali Khan’s style is always on point. If you’re a fan of Sara’s outfits, but don’t want to spend a lot on expensive designer pieces, you can still tap into her style for yourself. There are plenty of affordable items (remember Sara’s Rs 2,100 maxi dress?) mixed into her closet. In fact, Sara Ali Khan’s sequin mini skirt in a bold green shade is by British fashion retailer, Topshop, and you can afford it. Sara’s skirt is available to purchase on the Topshop website at £7 (Rs 643). You can take some cues from the stylish actor for how to style it for yourself. Although the bright hues and pattern of the skirt might seem intimidating, they are surprisingly easy to wear, as Sara Ali Khan showed.

Sara Ali Khan teamed her skirt with a tucked-in pink shirt (Rs 5,700) by Mumbai-based designer label, Madison on Peddar. We adore the lace details on this off-shoulder top. The white ankle-strap sandals provided a cool, high-impact counter to Sara’s pretty outfit. Sara Ali Khan’s make-up and hair choices brought this look to new heights. Sara’s thick, black eyeliner took centre-stage and the hair was pulled back into a high ponytail. She threw on a subtle pink flush of blush and rosy lipstick to pull her look together.

Jan 22, 2019