Sara Ali Khan on stepmom Kareena Kapoor: People tell me I willed it to happen because I was such a big fan of Poo

Actor Sara Ali Khan shares a sweet friendship with her stepmother and actor Kareena Kapoor. In a recent interview with Filmfare, she is seen fangirling hard over Kareena and the realisation that Poo is her step mother.

In a short clip from the interview, Sara asks the interviewer to say it again that ‘Poo is your stepmother.’ “Can you imagine! Say that again!...Yaa!! I do,” she says with a big laughter. “People tell me you’ve willed this to happen. You have been such a die hard Kareena fan that you have willed her into your life and this is what you get,” she said in the interview.

Kareena is the second wife of Sara’s father and actor Saif Ali Khan. He was married to Sara’s mother and actor Amrita Singh for 13 years until 2004. He married Kareena in 2012. While he has another son Ibrahim with Amrita, he also has a son, Taimur, with Kareena.

Sara and Saif appeared together on an episode of Koffee With Karan where they talked about their modern family and how they interact with each other. “Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable,” she said.

Sara also talked about how her mother Amrita dressed her up to attend Saif and Kareena’s wedding. “My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal,” she said.

Sara recently made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and appeared in her second film, Simmba with Ranveer Singh. While Kedarnath did well at the box office, Simmba emerged as a blochbuster. It has made Rs 350 crore at the box office.

Saif will soon be seen in the second season of his hit Netflix show Sacred Games. Kareena will be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar and in Takht with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Sara, meanwhile, is reportedly in talks to appear opposite Kartik Aryan in a film directed by Imtiaz Ali. Imtiaz has said, “I can’t talk about it because we haven’t announced anything regarding it. Now, we are at drawing board and trying to work out things. As of now, nothing is confirmed, but we are working towards a film but right now, I can’t say anything about it.”

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 17:38 IST