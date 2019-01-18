Kareena Kapoor gets into work mode as Saif Ali Khan plays ball with son Taimur. See pics

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are finally back in Mumbai after their back to back vacations. The couple celebrated Taimur’s birthday in South Africa before flying to Switzerland for their New Year celebration. On Friday, Saif was seen spending time with son Taimur while Kareena Kapoor was busy with work and was spotted at the Mehboob studios. While she was seen in casuals at one time, she was all dressed up in denims for a work assignment.

Saif Ali Khan spotted with son Taimur; Kareena Kapoor at Mehboob Studios. (Viral Bhayani)

Saif Ali Khan was spotted with Taimur in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, a host of celebrities made their way to producer Ramesh Taurani’s birthday bash. Actors Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Sonu Sood and Aayush Sharma were seen at the party.

Celebs at Ramesh Taurani’s birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Celebs at Ramesh Taurani’s birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Actors Dia Mirza and Swara Bhasker attended the screening of the film Weinstein: The Inside Story. Dia looked stunning in a beige sari while Swara was in a white attire.

Dia Mirza and Swara Bhasker at a film screening. (Viral Bhayani)

Senior Bollywood actors Zeenat Aman, Simi Garewal and Juhi Chawla attended Yaadon Ki Bahaar concert in aid of an old age home.

Malaika Arora was spotted in the city and was surrounded by kids on a busy street. Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey, who is currently working on her debut film Student of the Year 2, was also spotted by the paparazzi.

A few celebrities were also spotted at the airport. Actor Hansika Motwani was spotted in casuals while singer Sonu Nigam was seen in a hoodie.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor also shared her snaps of the day on her Instagram stories. She was seen partying with her friends in one photo.

Mira Rajput shared these pictures on Instagram. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 18:12 IST