Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur jet off for London, Janhvi Kapoor and family holiday in Singapore

Bollywood stars are jetting off abroad this holiday season to spend time together. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur left for London on Wednesday. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the airport with her father, producer Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. The three of them will be vacationing in Singapore. Jonas brothers Nick, Joe, and Franklin posed for pictures for Christmas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick also posed together for pictures, in which Nick is seen smoking a cigar.

Jacqueline Fernandez became Santa Claus for a day and spent time with kids at an orphanage. Upon realising that they were fans of her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan, the actor called him up and had a video chat with the kids.

Malaika Arora Khan was spotted in an all-black outfit as she headed out for Salman Khan’s birthday bash. The actor also partied with the Kapoors and posted pictures from their Christmas bash as well. Alia Bhatt was also spotted in the city and the actor sported oversized glare glasses that caught the attention of people on social media. Designer Nishika Lulla’s baby shower also took place on Wednesday.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 20:46 IST