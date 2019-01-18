Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao take the 10 year challenge, Katrina Kaif adds her own twist. See pics

The #10yearchallenge has finally made its way to Bollywood, giving celebrities and their fans a chance to compare their journey over a decade. While most of them like Dia Mirza, Sagarika Ghatge shared proofs of their ageless beauty, there are many like Karan Johar and Esha Gupta who took at dig at themselves while sharing their pictures as part of the challenge.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a ‘then and now’ picture with the caption, “A decade!! High on hair dye but still resisting Botox! I hope this feeling lasts!! #10yearchallenge.” While he can be seen with grey hair in the old pic, he looks in shape in the latest picture. He had produced Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kurbaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Wake Up Sid a decade ago.

Actor Rajkummar Rao also shared an interesting combination of his ‘then and now’ pictures. Rajkummar had not even started his illustrious Bollywood inning a decade ago other than a blink-and-miss appearance as a news reader in 2010 film Rann. He then made his full-fledged debut with the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha in the same year.

Badshaaho actor Esha Gupta also shared two candid pictures with the same person as part of the challenge. Calling it weird, she wrote, “Ok so the #10yearchallenge has just made me weird, might need to rewind a bit.” She had participated in the Miss India contest prior to that and made her debut only in 2012 with Jannat 2.

Ayesha Takia of Wanted fame too shared her decade old pictures as part of the challenge. She captioned the pictures, “#10yearchallenge life has been an incredibly exciting roller coaster these past 10 years, marriage, motherhood, veganism, businesses, brands and so much happiness....and iv loved to learn and evolve from every moment of it, I feel blessed to live the life I do and be who I am. God had truly blessed me with happiness, success,love and all the wonderful things in life any girl dreams of...! #10yearchallenge.” Wanted had released in 2009 and was a hit.

Actor Katrina Kaif, however, gave a funny twist to the challenge and wished Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday, asking him to bear her for 10 more years. She wrote, “Birthday buddy your #10yearchallenge to survive me for 10 years to many more films and laughs.”

Here are many more celebs who have taken the 10 year challenge.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 14:40 IST