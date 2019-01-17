Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor can’t stop smiling as they head out of Karan Johar’s party. See pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for throwing starry parties for his industry friends and he recently hosted a get-together at his residence with most of his friends in attendance. Malaika Arora with her close pals, Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor, arrived together for the party and it seems the girls could not contain their excitement. While Karisma couldn’t stop laughing, Malaika, too, sported a smile and was seen blushing in front of the cameras. Malaika’s rumoured boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, too, attended the bash.

While the girls were in black and white colour-coordinated attire, Arjun sported a moustach,e as he is currently shooting for the film Panipat. Actor Varun Dhawan was also a part of the get-together and arrived with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The actor, who is now starring in Karan’s dream project, Kalank, sported a new look with his long hair tied up in a ponytail.

Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. (Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan spotted with a ponytail. (Viral Bhayani)

Karan recently visited Delhi with a delegation of several Bollywood actors to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation included everyone from Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra to Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, who came to Delhi on a chartered flight. The filmmaker had also shared a selfie with the entire entourage after they thanked the PM for slashing the GST rates on movie tickets and discussed a few more issues concerning the film industry.

Karan’s chat show Koffee With Karan has been in the headlines lately for hosting cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. While the two have been banned for playing for India in the next matches, the particular episode was pulled down by Star World from Hotstar in the light of the controversy.

Pandya had said on the show that he told his parents about losing his virginity and pointed out women to them with whom he had a relationship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 09:02 IST